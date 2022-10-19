Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:03 2022-10-19 am EDT
257.40 HKD   -0.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HKEX Third-Quarter Profit Fell 30% on Weak Trading Activities

10/19/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong


Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell 30%, as sluggish trading activities weighed on its revenue.

The exchange operator on Wednesday posted net profit of 2.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$287.9 million) for the quarter, compared with HK$3.25 billion in the year-earlier period.

Revenue dropped 23% to HK$3.94 billion, weighed by declines in trading and clearing fees, it said. The headline average daily turnover fell 41% to HK$97.6 billion.

Hong Kong's initial-public-offering market showed a recovery from earlier this year, the company said. Fundraising from 29 IPOs during the quarter raised HK$53.5 billion, more than double the proceeds raised in the first half, HKEX said. This is thanks to several sizable IPOs during the quarter, including the biggest listing so far this year by China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. The company said the IPO pipeline is strong, with 144 active applications as of Sept. 30.

HKEX Chief Executive Nicolas Aguzin said in a statement that the results were down "on record comparables" but there are "early signs of renewed momentum in the IPO market, a buoyant derivatives market and continued strength in both Stock Connect and Bond Connect."


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 0051ET

Financials
Sales 2022 18 489 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net income 2022 10 487 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net cash 2022 49 204 M 6 268 M 6 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 327 B 41 594 M 41 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 258,00 HKD
Average target price 388,86 HKD
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-44.62%41 594
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-32.89%51 255
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.69%46 359
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.91%29 394
NASDAQ-18.93%27 877
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO27.02%15 901