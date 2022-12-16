Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-16 am EST
332.80 HKD   -0.66%
04:22aCSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
02:09aBritish court set to hear demand for evidence over LME nickel crisis
RE
12/15HKEX Launches Dual Counter Model, Market-Making Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hedge fund AQR demands British judge force LME to hand over transcripts

12/16/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) -

Hedge fund AQR Capital Management and four others asked a British judge on Friday to force the London Metal Exchange (LME) to hand over phone call transcripts and meeting notes about the LME's March decision to cancel trades.

AQR and others filed legal action in September after a wild price spike in nickel spurred the LME to cancel deals worth billions of dollars, which they said led to "significant losses" for market participants.

Paul McGrath, a lawyer for the group led by AQR, said it was difficult to understand why his clients could not obtain documents which would further explain the LME's conduct.

He said their request would possibly uncover whether a relationship between billionaire Xiang Guangda and his Tsingshan Holding Group (THG) and the Hong Kong Exchange, the LME's owner, had anything to do with the decision to halt trading.

"At heart of our interest is whether certain market participants were favoured over other certain market participants - as opposed to just restoring market order," he said.

THG, one of the world's top nickel producers, faced massive losses on its short positions after

prices soared

to more than $100,000 per tonne on March 8 and trading was halted.

"There's a lot of smoke here that justifies real concerns that a decision may have been taken in circumstances that give rise to bad faith."

James McClelland, lawyer for the LME, said this was misleading. He referred to a 7,000-word explanation the LME had already provided as to why trading in nickel had been halted.

Chiefly among the reasons, he said, was to prevent a "Lehman-like event" in which many participants would face defaults, and to preserve market order, referring to the U.S. investment bank that collapsed during the global financial crisis in 2008.

"They seek to go behind the information that has been provided," McClelland said. "They want to know the explanation is false and go on a fishing expedition to establish that."

Justice Adrian Beltrami paused proceedings to consider the arguments before determining his decision. Kirkland and Ellis worked as the law firm for AQR and others, while Hogan Lovells represented the LME.

The other claimants in the filing at the London Commercial Court were Winton Capital Management, Capstone Investment Advisors, Flow Traders and DRW Commodities.

The LME is also facing lawsuits from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, which are suing the LME for $456 million and $15.3 million, respectively, for the cancelled nickel trades. (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Nell Mackenzie in London Editing by Matthew Lewis and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLOW TRADERS N.V. -0.64% 21.66 Real-time Quote.-32.30%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.66% 332.8 Delayed Quote.-26.44%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
04:22aCSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
02:09aBritish court set to hear demand for evidence over LME nickel crisis
RE
12/15HKEX Launches Dual Counter Model, Market-Making Program
MT
12/15CSOP bitcoin futures ETF opens at HK$7.77 per unit in Hong Kong debut
RE
12/15Amid crypto turmoil, Hong Kong debuts first crypto futures ETFs
RE
12/13Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing : HKEX to Introduce HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model and Dual C..
PU
12/13Hong Kong exchange to introduce HKD/RMB dual counter model in H1 2023
RE
12/09Analysis-Turbulence still haunts LME nickel, months on from trade debacle
RE
12/05Macau approves launch of second exchange for small Chinese companies
RE
12/01IPO market nearly paused, but exchange leaders expect 2023 boost
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 936 M 2 307 M 2 307 M
Net income 2022 9 715 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net cash 2022 106 B 13 666 M 13 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 421 B 54 105 M 54 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 332,80 HKD
Average target price 367,84 HKD
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-26.44%54 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.26%57 095
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.76%50 562
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG13.22%32 528
NASDAQ, INC.-9.16%30 332
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO2.87%12 631