Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Appointment of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Member

Corporate

03 Jan 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes Mr David Allen Grimme, the new chairman of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL), to its Risk Management Committee (statutory) (RMC). His appointment was in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr David Allen Grimme replaced Ms Cheung Wai Hing Daisy, HKICL's former chairman, on the RMC.

From 1 January 2022, RMC members comprise:

Laura M CHA (Chairman) CHAN Ka Chai, Clara CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan GRIMME, David Allen KWOK Pui Fong, Miranda LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo SUN Yu

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), in China, in 2018.

HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

www.hkexgroup.com

Ends