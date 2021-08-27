Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong Kong IPO despite tech regulations and U.S blacklist

08/27/2021 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's artificial intelligence start up SenseTime Group has identified the mainland's tightening technology regulatory regime as a key risk for investors in its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to its filings.

SenseTime, which is also blacklisted in the U.S, lodged its preliminary filings Friday with the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd, operator of the city's stock exchange.

It did not identify a raising size but Reuters reported on Aug 19 the firm is aiming to raise up to $2 billion.

SenseTime declined to comment on the size of the deal.

The company provides technology-based applications including, facial recognition and video analysing and autonomous driving.

In the filings, SenseTime said China's changing regulations, especially towards sensitive data handling, could impact its business but it was unable to quantify the effects of the new rules.

"We cannot predict the impact of the draft measures, if any, at this stage, and we will closely monitor and assess any development in the rule-making process ... it remains uncertain whether the proposed measures will be applicable to our business," it said.

China announced on Aug 20 new rules https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-passes-new-personal-data-privacy-law-take-effect-nov-1-2021-08-20 governing the better storage of users data which has instructed companies not to mismanage or misuse the data.

SenseTime was among eight Chinese tech companies https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-exclusive-idUSKBN1WM25M placed on the U.S. Entity List in 2019 amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. The U.S. alleges the companies played a role in human rights abuses against Muslim minority groups in China.

SenseTime said at the time that it strongly opposed the U.S. ban and would work with relevant authorities to resolve the situation.

In the filings it said: "If our subsidiary remains on the Entity List on a prolonged basis, we may not be able to compete effectively in certain business lines, and our business, results of operations and financial condition could be materially and adversely affected."

SenseTime had considered listing on the tech-focused STAR Market in Shanghai, but shifted to Hong Kong as its application for STAR was progressing slowly, Reuters has previously reported https://www.reuters.com/technology/chinese-ai-startup-sensetime-file-hong-kong-ipo-by-end-august-sources-2021-08-19.

SenseTime has not identified when it will list but applications to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange typically take three to four months from its first filings.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
08/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong Kong IPO ..
RE
08/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Singapore bourse sees little impact from HKEX..
RE
08/24HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23Hong Kong shares rise as tech and healthcare stocks gain
RE
08/23Shanghai shares rise as China reports no local COVID-19 cases
RE
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange to launch MSCI China A share futures..
RE
08/18Hong Kong shares end higher on financials, tech boost
RE
08/16HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Most LME floor members to return when ring tr..
RE
08/12HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Nomura Adjusts Hong Kong Exchanges and Cleari..
MT
08/11HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HK exchange head expects flood of Chinese com..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 535 M 2 894 M 2 894 M
Net income 2021 13 869 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net cash 2021 64 240 M 8 249 M 8 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 615 B 78 915 M 78 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales 2022 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 485,80 HKD
Average target price 554,38 HKD
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED14.31%78 915
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.71%66 683
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-10.92%61 405
NASDAQ, INC.45.76%32 351
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.86%32 199
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-16.48%18 421