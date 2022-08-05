Log in
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-08-05 am EDT
358.00 HKD   +0.34%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2016
PU
08/01Marex to buy ED&F Man Capital Markets for $220 million in expansion drive
RE
07/29Tianqi Lithium Settles $1.1 Billion Debt Using Hong Kong IPO Proceeds
MT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2016pdf

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Forfeiture of Unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2016

As provided in the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"), any dividend unclaimed after a period of six years from the date for payment of such dividend shall be forfeited and shall revert to HKEX. Accordingly, HKEX's interim dividend for 2016 of HK$2.21 per share, payable on 23 September 2016 and remaining unclaimed on 23 September 2022, will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX.

Members entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the dividends payable by HKEX since September 2016 are advised to contact HKEX's registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

David Fu

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 August 2022

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 12 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Nicholas Charles ALLEN, Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms CHEUNG Ming Ming, Anna, Mrs CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Ms LEUNG Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen and Mr ZHANG Yichen, and one Executive Director, Mr Alejandro Nicolas AGUZIN, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
