Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX Enhances Product Offering with Weibo Debut

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Products
Market Operations
03 Dec 2021
  • Weibo Futures and Options to be introduced on 8 December
  • Weibo shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 8 December
  • Issuers can list derivative warrants on Weibo shares on 8 December

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it will offer investors more options on Weibo Corporation (Weibo, stock code: 9898) shares after its debut.

Weibo Futures and Options

Weibo Futures and Options will be introduced on 8 December 2021, subject to the listing of the Weibo shares at HKEX on that date.

Selected Details of Weibo Futures and Options

Contract Multiplier (Futures) /

Contract Size (Options) (Shares)

Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 8 December 2021

Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 8 December 2021

100

2021:Dec

2022: Jan, Feb, Mar and Jun

2021: Dec

2022:Jan, Feb, Mar, Jun, Sep and Dec

For further details, please see the Futures andOptions circulars and theProduct sectionof the HKEX website.

Inclusion of Weibo Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling

Weiboshares will also be included in HKEX's designated securities eligible for short selling on 8 December 2021, subject to the listing of the Weiboshares at HKEX on that date.

For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.

Listing of Weibo Derivative Warrants

Issuers can list derivative warrants on Weiboshares on 8 December 2021, when the shares debut on HKEX's securities market.

Please refer to the issuers' announcements for further details of the derivative warrants.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), in China, in 2018.

HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

www.hkexgroup.com

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
05:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Enhances Product Offering with Weibo Debut
PU
04:50aCowed by Chinese regulators, Didi plans New York delisting and Hong Kong debut
RE
03:56aHong Kong shares end lower on Didi delisting; HKEx surges
RE
02:22aHong Kong court finds former bourse exec not guilty of graft
RE
12/01HKEX Eyes Q4 2022 Launch of New IPO Platform
MT
11/30ESG Book aims to 'disrupt' sustainability sector with free data
RE
11/24Rusal Dispels Privatization Speculations amid Demerger Probe; Shares Jump 4%
MT
11/22HKEX Probing Rusal Demerger's of Higher Carbon Assets
MT
11/17Nomura Adjusts Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's Price Target to HK$485 From HK$507.5,..
MT
11/08Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Group reaffirms commitment to devel..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 566 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
Net income 2021 13 203 M 1 695 M 1 695 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 712 M 13 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 547 B 70 127 M 70 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 432,00 HKD
Average target price 535,16 HKD
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.65%70 127
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.11.91%73 930
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-26.93%48 784
NASDAQ, INC.51.60%33 650
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.40%28 785
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-38.47%13 350