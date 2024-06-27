Corporate

27 Jun 2024

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the London Metal Exchange (LME), were pleased to successfully host LME Asia Week 2024 in Hong Kong. The events included a kick-off VIP cocktail reception and the LME Asia Metals Seminar at HKEX Connect Hall, as well as the LME Asia Dinner at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, which concluded today (Thursday).

LME Asia Week 2024, the premier annual metals conference in the region, gathered around 2,000 high-profile industry leaders, regulators, investors, and corporates to discuss the latest trends and developments shaping the metals market. The events featured over 20 speakers, with distinguished guests including Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; Carlson Tong, Chairman of HKEX; John Williamson, Chairman of the LME, Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer of HKEX; and Matthew Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer of the LME.

HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: "I'm honoured to welcome our colleagues from the LME and participants from the metals community to Hong Kong. It's a privilege to be part of the LME community, which stands as the backbone of this great institution, upholding integrity and trust. There is no doubt that the future of the global economy will continue to be shaped by the metals industry. HKEX is fully committed to supporting the LME in fulfilling its roles, meeting its responsibilities and achieving its ambitions."

LME Chairman, John Williamson, said: "In a world increasingly shaped by technology, metal continues to serve as a fundamental element that supports our progress. From ancient tools to modern innovations, metal remains important in the global marketplace, and we will strive to build a sustainable and prosperous future for the commodities industry. The LME is committed to enhancing business practices and market infrastructure, embracing modernisation to ensure we meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders."

HKEX has made enhancements to the holding company providing ownership of the LME and LME Clear, underscoring the Group's strategic commitment to the further development of its commodities business. The newly-named HKEX Global Commodities Limited, which has formed a board made up of senior HKEX representatives and chaired by HKEX Director, Apurv Bagri, along with other directors, HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, and Senior Advisor to the HKEX Board, Laura M Cha, will help oversee the Group's global commodities business.

Hong Kong Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong delivers remarks at the LME Asia Metals Seminar.

HKEX CEO Bonnie Y Chan gives welcome remarks at the LME Asia Metals Seminar.

LME CEO Matthew Chamberlain gives welcome remarks at the LME Asia Metals Seminar.

HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong delivers a welcome speech at the LME Asia Dinner.

LME Chairman John Williamson gives a toast at the LME Asia Dinner.





About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.



As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.



HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.



www.hkexgroup.com



Ends