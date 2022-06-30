Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX Names Group Treasurer

Corporate

30 Jun 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) the appointment of Mr Kian Hoe Tan as Managing Director and Head of Treasury.

As part of the senior finance team, Mr Tan will drive HKEX's Treasury strategy, overseeing the performance of the group's investment activities for both internally and externally managed investment portfolios. He will work closely with colleagues from across the Finance and Risk teams, and with other HKEX entities, balancing a robust governance and control framework with optimising investment returns.

Mr Tan joins HKEX on 4 July 2022 and will report to HKEX Group Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Lau.

HKEX Group Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Lau, said: "We are pleased to welcome Kian Hoe to HKEX and to the Finance team. Kian Hoe brings with him over two decades of treasury experience and has an excellent track record in running significant regional treasury functions. He will play an important role in supporting the long-term sustainable growth and success of our business."

Mr Tan joins HKEX from Standard Chartered Bank, where for the last five years he was Managing Director and Head of Treasury Markets for Greater China and North Asia. He also held a number of senior roles at the bank, including Regional Head of Asset Liability Management, Greater China and North Asia, as well as Head of Asset Liability Management for Standard Chartered Hong Kong.

Mr Tan has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Bristol, and a Master of Science in International Construction Project Management from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, both in the UK.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code:388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metals Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress it markets and the communities they support for the prosperity of all.

