    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:14 2023-02-24 am EST
319.40 HKD   -2.50%
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX Welcomes Additional Stock Connect Trading Days

02/24/2023 | 04:57am EST
24 Feb 2023

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the announcement today (Friday) by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission on additional Stock Connect trading calendar enhancements, adding up to over 10 trading days to Northbound and Southbound Connect each year.

Currently, Northbound trading on Stock Connect would be closed on the trading day before a Hong Kong public holiday, because banking services aren't available in the Hong Kong market on public holidays. The enhancements will enable Northbound trading under Stock Connect on all trading days that are mutual to the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets. Similar adjustments will also be made to the Southbound arrangements of Stock Connect.

The first additional Northbound trading day will be 25 May 2023, followed by two additional Northbound trading days (20 October and 22 December 2023) for the year.

HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities Wilfred Yiu said: "The launch of these Stock Connect trading calendar enhancements is great news for the market, providing more trading opportunities to international and Mainland investors alike. We look forward to working with all our stakeholders and regulators in delivering these enhancements, as we continue to build Hong Kong's role as a global superconnector."

The trading calendar of Stock Connect in 2023has been updated, more information is also available in the designated pageon HKEX website.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

Ends

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
