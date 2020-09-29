Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX chief Li to step down at end of 2020, ahead of schedule

09/29/2020 | 06:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX) Charles Li speaks during a Reuters Breakingviews event in Hong Kong

The chief executive of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Charles Li, will step down at his own request at the end of 2020, sooner than expected, the firm said an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Calvin Tai, now the chief operating officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) will serve as interim chief executive from Jan. 1, 2021.

In May, HKEX said Li would step down as chief executive when his current term ended in October 2021, or earlier if a successor was appointed before that.

HKEX chairman Laura Cha, who is leading the committee to find the next CEO said in a statement it was making "good progress" and would update the market when appropriate.

"In the meantime, I look forward to working with Charles and Calvin in the coming months, as HKEX continues to play a major role in Hong Kong, in financial markets, and in the global economy," she added.

Tai is an HKEX longtimer who joined the Hong Kong Futures Exchange in 1998, prior to its 2000 merger with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange which created HKEX.

Li will be a senior advisor to the HKEX board for 6 months after stepping down as chief executive, the company added.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Louise Heavens and Clarence Fernandez)

Financials
Sales 2020 18 651 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
Net income 2020 11 076 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net cash 2020 74 133 M 9 566 M 9 566 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 2,18%
Capitalization 456 B 58 839 M 58 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 182
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 396,10 HKD
Last Close Price 360,60 HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED42.53%58 839
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.38%56 815
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.12%39 890
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.53%32 517
NASDAQ17.06%20 593
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO28.02%20 027
