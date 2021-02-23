Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX's 2020 Net Profit Rose 23% on China-Driven Trading, IPO Boom

02/23/2021 | 11:39pm EST
By Martin Mou

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. said Wednesday its 2020 net profit jumped 23%, as revenue grew to a record high on the back of a China-fueled boom in trading and new listings.

Net profit increased to 11.51 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.48 billion), while revenue, including investment income, rose 18% to HK$19.19 billion, the exchange operator said.

The net profit exceeded a FactSet estimate for HK$11.37 billion

Both profit and revenue reached a new record high for the third year in a row, HKEX added.

Chinese investors and companies were a driving force behind the strong performance. Daily average turnover on the stock connection linking Hong Kong with mainland China more than doubled last year, lifting the headline daily average trade turnover 49% to HK$129.5 billion.

In the primary market, HKEX ranked second globally in terms of raised funds in initial public offerings, it said.

Last year, the city hosted a number of high-profile secondary listings by Chinese tech companies whose shares were already trading in New York, including online-retailer JD.com and gaming company NetEase. A slate of biotech companies also chose to list in Hong Kong.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 2338ET

Financials
Sales 2020 18 871 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
Net income 2020 11 673 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net cash 2020 116 B 14 986 M 14 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,6x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 706 B 91 008 M 91 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 182
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 482,92 HKD
Last Close Price 558,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED31.29%91 739
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.99%71 910
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.36%62 754
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.94%30 423
NASDAQ6.69%23 231
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-10.71%20 824
