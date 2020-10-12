Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Morning Trading Session to Be Delayed Due to Typhoon

10/12/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Hong Kong's morning trading session will be delayed due to the typhoon alert issued by the government, which is currently at signal No. 8.

"If typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or any announcement of extreme conditions, remains issued at 9:00 am (Hong Kong Time), the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said Tuesday.

This also applies to Hong Kong-China stock connect trading, the bourse said.

HKEX said that if the signal or any announcement of extreme conditions is canceled before noon, HKEX's securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon.

All trading sessions will be canceled if typhoon signal No. 8 or any announcement of extreme conditions remains issued at noon, the bourse said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1920ET

