    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-17 am EDT
341.20 HKD   -1.56%
03:25aHong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's H1 Profit Declines
MT
02:57aTRENDING : HKEx Reports Steep Decline in First-Half Earnings, Says IPO Pipeline Is Strong
DJ
12:50aHKEX's First-Half Profit Fell 27% Amid Weak Market Sentiment
DJ
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Presentation by HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin and Group Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Lau on 2022 Interim Resultspdf

08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT
2022 Interim Results Media Briefing

Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer, HKEX Group Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer, HKEX Group

17 August 2022

DisclaimerQ3 2021 Key Highlights

The information contained in this document is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities, or other products or to provide any investment advice or service of any kind. This document is solely intended for distribution to and use by professional investors. This document is not directed at, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") to any registration requirement within such jurisdiction or country.

This document contains forward-looking statements which are based on the current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of HKEX about the businesses and the markets in which it and its subsidiaries operate. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to market risk, uncertainties and factors beyond the control of HKEX. Therefore, actual outcomes and returns may differ materially from the assumptions made and the statements contained in this document.

Where this presentation refers to Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and/or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and/or the inclusion of ETFs into Stock Connect (together, the "Stock Connect" programs), please note that currently, access to northbound trading is only available to intermediaries licensed or regulated in Hong Kong; southbound trading is only available to intermediaries licensed or regulated in Mainland China. Direct access to the Stock Connect is not available outside Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Where this document refers to Bond Connect, please note that currently, access to northbound trading is only available to foreign investors that are able to trade onshore bonds on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System & National Interbank Funding Centre.

Although the information contained in this document is obtained or compiled from sources believed to be reliable, HKEX does not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of the information or data for any particular purpose, and shall not accept any responsibility for, or be liable for, errors, omissions or other inaccuracies in the information or for the consequences thereof. The information set out in this document is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis and may be amended or changed. It is not a substitute for professional advice which takes account of your specific circumstances and nothing in this document constitutes legal advice. HKEX shall not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage, directly or indirectly, arising from the use of or reliance upon any information provided in this document.

2

Agenda

01 | 1H 2022 Key Highlights

02 | HKEX Group Financial Review

03 | Business and Strategic Update

04 | Appendix

3

1H 2022 key highlights

Financial Performance

HK$8.9bn

HK$1.2bn

HK$4.8bn

(-18%YoY)

(-10%YoY)

(-27%YoY)

Revenue and other income

Stock Connect revenue

Profit attributable to

and other income

shareholders

Business and Strategy

  • Resilient overall performance, despite global economic and geopolitical fragility, market volatility, ongoing impact of the pandemic
  • Connect Programmes continued to perform well
    • Bond Connect ADT reached record half-yearly high
    • ETFs included in Stock Connect; Swap Connect announced (both, July 2022)
    • Enhancement to Stock Connect trading calendar announced (Aug 2022)
  • Cash market softness reflecting global market sentiment, ADT down 27% YoY on record 1H 2021
  • IPO pipeline remained robust with over 180 active applications as at 30 Jun 2022
    • Zai Lab became first company to convert from a Main Board secondary to primary listing
  • Very good growth in derivatives traded on HKFE, with ADV +35% YoY to 705k contracts
    • MSCI China A 50 Connect Index Futures performed well, with ADV +72% to 19,863 contracts*
    • Derivatives Holiday Trading launched
  • Diversification strategy delivering results
    • ETPs ADT +64% YoY; Data revenue +7% YoY; announced plans for new Carbon Market
  • Continued investments in talent, technology, client centricity and risk management supporting long term vision for the business

* against the ADV during the period since launch (18 Oct 2021) to 31 Dec 2021

4

HKEX Group Financial Review

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 539 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
Net income 2022 12 182 M 1 554 M 1 554 M
Net cash 2022 50 153 M 6 396 M 6 396 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 439 B 55 938 M 55 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 346,60 HKD
Average target price 421,89 HKD
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-23.89%55 938
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-18.80%61 207
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC20.81%56 816
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG14.34%31 589
NASDAQ-8.77%31 430
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO18.49%15 323