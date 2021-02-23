Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : exchange operator 2020 profit soars on higher trading volumes

Log in
HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange's operator posted a 23% jump in 2020 net profit on Wednesday that was marginally above estimates, buoyed by higher trading volumes due to coronavirus-driven market gyrations, while Stock Connect schemes linking the bourse with mainland China also boosted volumes.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) posted a net profit of HK$11.51 billion ($1.48 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, up from HK$9.39 billion a year earlier, setting a third straight year of record profits.

The average estimate of 24 analysts polled by Refinitiv was HK$11.3 billion.

Average daily turnover of equity products traded on the Hong Kong exchange rose 60% in 2020, as investors reacted to market volatility early in the year, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent optimism caused by vaccine roll outs.

Trading revenue is the largest contributor to HKEX's income.

Profits were also boosted by fees from new listings, most notably by US-listed Chinese companies including tech firm JD.com seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was the second most popular listing venue globally in 2020, with deals worth $31.2 billion, compared to Nasdaq's $51.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"With robust trading volumes, a strong IPO pipeline, and an expanding product portfolio, I am confident that HKEX will continue to play a vital role connecting investors, corporates and markets around the world," Calvin Tai, the company's interim chief executive officer, said in an exchange filing.

HKEX's new CEO Nicolas Aguzin, previously head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's international private bank, is due to take over in May.

HKEX's trading volumes have increased further in 2021, with average daily turnover in January at HK$245.7 billion, from $103.9 billion a year earlier, with trading through stock connect again being a major contributor.

($1=7.7542 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18 871 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
Net income 2020 11 673 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net cash 2020 116 B 14 986 M 14 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,6x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 706 B 91 008 M 91 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 182
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 482,92 HKD
Last Close Price 558,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED31.29%91 739
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.99%71 910
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.36%62 754
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.94%30 423
NASDAQ6.69%23 231
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-10.71%20 824
