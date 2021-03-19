Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/18
470 HKD   +3.39%
03/18Mandarin Oriental to Expand China Footprint with New Luxury Hotel in Hangzhou
03/17China 'getting close' to southbound Bond Connect
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Date of Board Meeting

03/19/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HKEX will be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results of HKEX and its subsidiaries for the three months ending 31 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited David Fu

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 12 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Mrs CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and

Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr TAI Chi Kin, Calvin, who is also the Interim Chief Executive of HKEX.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 04:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 964 M 3 086 M 3 086 M
Net income 2021 15 340 M 1 975 M 1 975 M
Net cash 2021 118 B 15 181 M 15 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,1x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 595 B 76 624 M 76 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, CEO, COO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.59%72 699
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.17%64 967
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-18.32%58 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.54%30 737
NASDAQ, INC.9.19%23 948
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-10.09%19 963
