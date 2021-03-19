Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Date of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HKEX will be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results of HKEX and its subsidiaries for the three months ending 31 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited David Fu

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 12 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Mrs CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and

Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr TAI Chi Kin, Calvin, who is also the Interim Chief Executive of HKEX.