Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Exchange's Aguzin makes first major management changes

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd, Nicolas Aguzin
has made his first management changes since joining the company
in late May, a spokesman confirmed on Saturday.
The HKEX's management committee will be split into two
groups, with eight senior managers reporting directly to Aguzin
and the rest to chief operating officer Calvin Tai, the official
said.
A new markets unit will be overseen by Wilfred Yiu and
Glenda So and an operations unit headed by Tai, he added.
The changes were first reported by Bloomberg News.
Aguzin became chief executive on May 24, after being hired
from JPMorgan Chase & Co, replacing former long-serving
head Charles Li.
Soon after starting the job, Aguzin said he did not envisage
major changes in HKEX's strategy away from being closely tied to
China.
In a statement, the HKEX said the internal organizational
changes would help align the company more closely to customers.
"These organisational changes build on the group's key
strengths and reinforce HKEX's capabilities at the heart of one
of the world's premier international financial centres," it
said.
Hong Kong was the third most popular IPO market in the world
for the first half of 2021, Refinitiv data shows, with $15.8
billion worth of new listings, up from $4.5 billion in the
corresponding period last year.
Hong Kong accounted for 9% of global IPO listings in the
first six months of the year, third behind the Nasdaq, with
24.2%, and the New York Stock Exchange, with 13.5%, the data
showed.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)