  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HK bourse says working with regulators on southbound leg of China Bond Connect

07/02/2021 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HKEX sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is "working closely" with regulators on a southbound leg of the Bond Connect programme to expand Chinese investors' access to global bond markets, the bourse operator's chief executive said on Friday.

Nicolas Aguzin's comments, made in a speech to an online summit, come after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she looked forward to the "early implementation" of the southbound Bond Connect, in a speech to the British Chamber of Commerce on June 17.

Aguzin did not provide a timeline for the launch of the programme in his speech.

The northbound leg of Bond Connect, launched in July 2017, expanded global investors' access to the Chinese onshore bond market, the world's second-largest.

Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds stood at a record 3.68 trillion yuan ($568.45 billion) at the end of May.

June data was not yet available on Friday from China Central Depository and Clearing Co and the Shanghai Clearing House.

The Bond Connect programme is operated by Bond Connect Company Ltd, a joint venture between HKEX and the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

($1 = 6.4738 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 501 M 3 026 M 3 026 M
Net income 2021 14 926 M 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net cash 2021 17 312 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 586 B 75 439 M 75 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 462,80 HKD
Average target price 528,27 HKD
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.89%77 242
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.08%67 149
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-12.54%64 133
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.31%32 450
NASDAQ, INC.32.61%29 220
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-18.59%20 578