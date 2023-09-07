By P.R. Venkat

Hong Kong's morning trading session will be delayed due to the issuance of a Black Rainstorm Warning alert issued by the government.

"If a Black Rainstorm Warning, or any announcement of extreme conditions, remains issued at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time), the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled," Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Friday.

HKEX said the rainstorm warning, or any announcement of extreme conditions, remains issued at 12:00 p.m. Hong Kong time, all trading sessions would be cancelled.

