Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong Morning Trading Session to Be Delayed Due to Typhoon

10/12/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat

Hong Kong's morning trading session will be delayed due to the typhoon alert issued by the government, which is currently at signal No. 8.

"If typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or any announcement of extreme conditions, remains issued at 9:00 am (Hong Kong Time), the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled," Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said Wednesday.

HKEX said that if the signal or any announcement of extreme conditions is canceled before noon, HKEX's securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon.

All trading sessions will be canceled if typhoon signal No. 8 or any announcement of extreme conditions remains issued at noon, the bourse said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1935ET

All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
05:35pHong Kong Morning Trading Session to Be Delayed Due to Typhoon
DJ
10/11Eco Wave Power and CIMC OEI Enter into MOU for the Development and Commercialization of..
AQ
10/01HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Sigma Broking to become first new LME ring member in 14..
RE
09/17Hong Kong proposes new listing regime for SPACs with tight restrictions
RE
09/15HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China to ease outbound investment with Southbound Bond ..
RE
09/15HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China Southbound Bond Connect to include all tradable b..
RE
09/13HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Hires Jockey Club Exec as Managing Director
MT
09/13Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Appoints Mr. Anthony Crampton as Managing Dire..
CI
09/10Chinese firms with offshore structure to need approval for Hong Kong IPOs -sources
RE
09/09HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Bourse Launches Review of GEM Board's Listing Rules
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 415 M 2 880 M 2 880 M
Net income 2021 13 809 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Net cash 2021 64 133 M 8 242 M 8 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 585 B 75 157 M 75 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 462,20 HKD
Average target price 551,80 HKD
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.75%76 644
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.10.65%71 842
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-15.36%57 862
NASDAQ, INC.48.92%33 053
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.03%31 061
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-28.11%15 313