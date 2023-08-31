By P.R. Venkat

Hong Kong's morning trading session will be delayed due to a typhoon alert issued by the government, which is currently at signal No. 8.

"If typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or any announcement of extreme conditions, remains issued at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time), the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled," Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Friday.

HKEX said that if the signal or any announcement of extreme conditions is canceled before noon, the securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon.

All trading sessions will be canceled if typhoon signal No. 8 or any announcement of extreme conditions remains issued at noon, the bourse said.

