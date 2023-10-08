By P.R. Venkat

Trade on Hong Kong's stock market in the morning will be delayed due to a typhoon alert issued by the government, which is currently at signal No. 8, and a black Rainstorm Warning.

"If typhoon signal No. 8 or above, black rainstorm warning, or any announcement of extreme Conditions, remains issued at 9:00 am Hong Kong time, the morning trading session for all markets will be cancelled," Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said Monday.

HKEX said that if the signal or any announcement of extreme conditions is canceled before noon, the securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon.

Trading for the whole day will be canceled if typhoon signal No. 8 or any announcement of extreme conditions remains issued at noon, the bourse said.

