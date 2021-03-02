Hong Kong considering allowing SPAC listings

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is exploring
whether to allow Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) to
list in the Asian financial hub, according to a government
statement, indicating that a largely U.S. phenomenon could be
going global.
A SPAC is a blank-cheque company that raises money through
an initial public offering (IPO) with the intention of merging
with another firm, allowing that business to list more quickly.
Most SPACs so far have listed in the United States. They
raised $60 billion in the first two months of 2021, Dealogic
data showed, already more than 70% of 2020's annual deal value.
Hong Kong's markets regulator, the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) and exchange operator Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEX) briefed a forum of top financial
leaders in the city about latest developments in SPACS on
Monday, according to the statement issued that evening.
The Financial Leaders Forum, which is chaired by Hong Kong's
Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, had asked the two organisations
"to explore suitable listing regimes to enhance the
competitiveness of Hong Kong as an international financial
centre, while safeguarding the interests of the investing
public."
Chan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that
the government was seriously looking into allowing SPACs.
Several Hong Kong tycoons, including Richard Li, the son of
Hong Kong's richest man Li Kashing, have set up SPACs already or
are working on doing so.
Even without SPACs, Hong Kong was the second most popular
listing venue in the world in 2020 with deals worth $31.2
billion, compared to Nasdaq's $51.3 billion, according to
Refinitiv data.
