    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/02
432 HKD   -0.64%
Hong Kong court finds former bourse exec not guilty of graft

12/03/2021 | 03:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: HKE logo is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court said on Friday, Eugene Yeoh, former co-head of IPO vetting at the financial hub's stock exchange operator, was not guilty of receiving bribes to look favourably on listing applications.

IPO consultant Richard Lum, who had been accused of paying bribes to Yeoh, was also found not guilty.

Yeoh's role at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing was to make sure applications were compliant with listing rules and endorse recommendations to the bourse's listing committees which have the final say on a listing candidate's eligibility.

The prosecution had argued Yeoh and Lum had collaborated on at least 12 IPOs between 2015 and 2019, most on Hong Kong's junior Growth Enterprise Market, or GEM board.

But judge Gary Lam said the prosecution had not proven Yeoh knew of Lum's role in the relevant IPOs.

(Reporting by Sara Cheng, Writing by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sarah Cheng


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 566 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
Net income 2021 13 203 M 1 695 M 1 695 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 712 M 13 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 547 B 70 127 M 70 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.65%70 127
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.11.91%72 690
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-26.93%50 075
NASDAQ, INC.51.60%33 282
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.40%29 222
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-38.47%13 071