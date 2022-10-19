Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on
Wednesday reported a 30% drop in third quarter profits as rising
rates, inflationary pressure and geopolitical tensions hurt fees
generated from trading and listing activities.
The profit attributable of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd (HKEX) in the third quarter slumped to HK$2.26
billion from HK$3.25 billion the same period last year.
Revenue of the bourse in the quarter dropped by 23% from
HK$5.31 billion to HK$3.94 billion, dragged down by weaker cash
market turnover due to lower market liquidity and sluggish
trading.
