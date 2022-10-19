Advanced search
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:03 2022-10-19 am EDT
257.20 HKD   -0.31%
12:59aHong Kong exchange's Q3 profits down 30% on lower trading volume
RE
12:57aHong Kong exchange’s Q3 profits down 30% on weaker trading and listing
RE
12:52aHKEX Third-Quarter Profit Fell 30% on Weak Trading Activities
DJ
Hong Kong exchanges Q3 profits down 30% on lower trading volume

10/19/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in third quarter profits as rising rates, inflationary pressure and geopolitical tensions hurt fees generated from trading and listing activities.

The profit attributable of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) in the third quarter slumped to HK$2.26 billion from HK$3.25 billion the same period last year.

Revenue of the bourse in the quarter dropped by 23% from HK$5.31 billion to HK$3.94 billion, dragged down by weaker cash market turnover due to lower market liquidity and sluggish trading. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 489 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net income 2022 10 487 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net cash 2022 49 204 M 6 268 M 6 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 327 B 41 594 M 41 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-44.62%41 594
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-32.89%51 255
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.69%46 359
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.91%29 394
NASDAQ-18.93%27 877
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO27.02%15 901