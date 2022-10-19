Hong Kong, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse
operator on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in third-quarter
profits as rising rates, inflationary pressure and geopolitical
tensions hurt fees generated from trading and listing
activities.
The profit attributable to shareholders of Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) in the third quarter
slumped to HK$2.26 billion ($287.91 million) from HK$3.25
billion the same period last year, beating analysts' estimate of
HK$2.22 billion.
Revenue at the company, which operates the Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the London Metal
Exchange, dropped by 23% from HK$5.31 billion to HK$3.94
billion, due to weaker cash market turnover linked to tighter
market liquidity and sluggish trading.
The weaker results come amid "continued global market
fragility, a rising interest rate environment, inflationary
pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions", HKEX CEO Nicolas
Aguzin said in a statement.
Average daily turnover in Hong Kong's securities market
declined by 31% in the first nine months to HK$124 billion, as
market sentiments waned, according to the results.
However, Aguzin said there were early signs of renewed
momentum in the initial public offering market.
Listing activities crumbled as COVID-19 restrictions curbed
bankers' travel to the mainland, while uncertainties over a new
offshore listing rule and U.S.-China audit spats weighed on
investor sentiment.
Only $8.8 billion has been raised in the first nine months
of this year via IPOs and secondary listings in Asia's most
popular fundraising venue, compared with $37.1 billion by the
same time last year, according to Refinitiv data.
In the global listing league tables, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing's ranking has dropped to fifth this year from third
last year.
The bourse is hoping to revive the listing market by easing
existing rules.
Hong Kong leader John Lee in his Wednesday inaugural policy
address said Hong Hong stock exchange will revise the main board
listing rules next year to facilitate fundraising of advanced
technology enterprises that have yet to meet the profit and
trading record requirements.
The bourse consulted with the industry in the last few
months to revise rules, sources told Reuters.
($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Selena Li and Sameer Manekar; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)