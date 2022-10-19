Hong Kong, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in third-quarter profits as rising rates, inflationary pressure and geopolitical tensions hurt fees generated from trading and listing activities.

The profit attributable to shareholders of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) in the third quarter slumped to HK$2.26 billion ($287.91 million) from HK$3.25 billion the same period last year, beating analysts' estimate of HK$2.22 billion.

Revenue at the company, which operates the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange, dropped by 23% from HK$5.31 billion to HK$3.94 billion, due to weaker cash market turnover linked to tighter market liquidity and sluggish trading.

The weaker results come amid "continued global market fragility, a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions", HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said in a statement.

Average daily turnover in Hong Kong's securities market declined by 31% in the first nine months to HK$124 billion, as market sentiments waned, according to the results.

However, Aguzin said there were early signs of renewed momentum in the initial public offering market.

Listing activities crumbled as COVID-19 restrictions curbed bankers' travel to the mainland, while uncertainties over a new offshore listing rule and U.S.-China audit spats weighed on investor sentiment.

Only $8.8 billion has been raised in the first nine months of this year via IPOs and secondary listings in Asia's most popular fundraising venue, compared with $37.1 billion by the same time last year, according to Refinitiv data.

In the global listing league tables, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's ranking has dropped to fifth this year from third last year.

The bourse is hoping to revive the listing market by easing existing rules.

Hong Kong leader John Lee in his Wednesday inaugural policy address said Hong Hong stock exchange will revise the main board listing rules next year to facilitate fundraising of advanced technology enterprises that have yet to meet the profit and trading record requirements.

The bourse consulted with the industry in the last few months to revise rules, sources told Reuters. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Selena Li and Sameer Manekar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)