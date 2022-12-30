Hong Kong offshore yuan deposit pool to get boost from China's reopening

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's offshore yuan
deposit pool edged up 0.8% in November to 892.3 billion yuan
($128.41 billion) from a month earlier, rising for the fourth
straight month as an increase in yuan trade settlement revived
businesses' interest in holding the currency.
As the first offshore market to launch yuan business in
2004, Hong Kong has served as a global springboard for the
development of more yuan-related financial activities, helping
to advance Beijing's goal of the currency's
internationalization.
Yuan deposits rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier, but
were still down 18.6% from its January historical peak of 1,096
billion yuan.
Offshore yuan (CNH) deposits stood at about 6% of the city's
total banking deposits, according to data released by the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority on Friday.
Analysts expect that the city's CNH deposit pool will
rise further as Chinese visitors return when borders reopen in
January and seek offshore investments.
"The return of tourists could be a game changer for boosting
the growth of CNH deposit pool next year," said Chi Lo, Asia
Pacific senior market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset
Management.
China's strict quarantine measures, which it will drop for
inbound travellers from Jan. 8, had dried up tourist flows into
Hong Kong.
This year's overall decline in CNH deposits came as the yuan
lost ground to a rising U.S. dollar and China's economy was hit
hard by tough anti-virus measures, which the government began
reversing in early December.
But the CNH pool has grown since August, mainly as more of
China's cross-border trades were settled in yuan, said Becky
Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered.
The increase in channels for mainland investors to tap
offshore yuan products will also help the deposit pool grow, she
said.
This includes the introduction of yuan-denominated stocks on
the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, slated for launch
in 2023. This will give mainland investors the option to trade
Hong Kong-listed stocks in their own currency.
Still, "we see Hong Kong's CNH deposit pool to grow only
slowly given the substantially widened interest rate gap between
the U.S. dollar and onshore yuan," said Liu.
($1 = 6.9490 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)