    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/28 11:54:38 pm EDT
371 HKD   -0.38%
03/28Hong Kong trading, IPOs hurt by geopolitics, says bourse CEO
RE
03/28HKEX Names Head of Sales and Marketing for ASEAN
MT
03/28LME benchmark nickel slides 8% in early trading
RE
Hong Kong trading, IPOs hurt by geopolitics, says bourse CEO

03/28/2022 | 10:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HKEX sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - A "fragile" geopolitical environment has slowed trading volumes and initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange and created challenges for its commodities business, especially nickel, the bourse's CEO said on Tuesday.

China-U.S. tensions, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, questions around the tightening regulatory environment for tech and platform companies and concerns about persistent global inflation have "weighed heavily on our markets", said Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

"We're keenly aware that our commodity business, especially nickel has been facing some challenges after the Russia-Ukraine crisis," added Aguzin, speaking at an event setting out HKEX's corporate strategy for the coming years.

HKEX's London Metals Exchange subsidiary suspended activity and cancelled nickel trades earlier this month due to volatility that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a tonne within hours. A spate of technical glitches after trading resumed left traders fuming.

At Tuesday's event Aguzin re-emphasised that HKEX's strategy is to focus its attention on connecting Chinese and global capital markets, and said the bourse was working on a series of initiatives to enhance the vibrancy of its markets.

He also acknowledged that the number of people leaving Hong Kong was affecting financial market in the city.

"We're seeing limited inflows of talent and an increasing number of individuals leaving the city which has resulted in a talent war in the financial industry," he said.

Hong Kong has recently begun easing stringent anti-COVID measures, which business lobby groups warned were undermining the business environment in the financial hub and causing an exodus of professionals.

Restrictions on daily life and quarantine for inbound travellers remain in place, however.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 225 M 2 839 M 2 839 M
Net income 2022 13 349 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
Net cash 2022 131 B 16 750 M 16 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 471 B 60 190 M 60 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 372,40 HKD
Average target price 471,94 HKD
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
