Hong Kong trading, IPOs hurt by geopolitics, says bourse CEO

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - A "fragile" geopolitical
environment has slowed trading volumes and initial public
offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange and created challenges
for its commodities business, especially nickel, the bourse's
CEO said on Tuesday.
China-U.S. tensions, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine
conflict, questions around the tightening regulatory environment
for tech and platform companies and concerns about persistent
global inflation have "weighed heavily on our markets", said
Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing.
"We're keenly aware that our commodity business, especially
nickel has been facing some challenges after the Russia-Ukraine
crisis," added Aguzin, speaking at an event setting out HKEX's
corporate strategy for the coming years.
HKEX's London Metals Exchange subsidiary suspended activity
and cancelled nickel trades earlier this month due to volatility
that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a tonne within
hours. A spate of technical glitches after trading resumed left
traders fuming.
At Tuesday's event Aguzin re-emphasised that HKEX's strategy
is to focus its attention on connecting Chinese and global
capital markets, and said the bourse was working on a series of
initiatives to enhance the vibrancy of its markets.
He also acknowledged that the number of people leaving Hong
Kong was affecting financial market in the city.
"We're seeing limited inflows of talent and an increasing
number of individuals leaving the city which has resulted in a
talent war in the financial industry," he said.
Hong Kong has recently begun easing stringent anti-COVID
measures, which business lobby groups warned were undermining
the business environment in the financial hub and causing an
exodus of professionals.
Restrictions on daily life and quarantine for inbound
travellers remain in place, however.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth
Maxwell)