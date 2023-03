March 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday that following a full inspection of all bagged nickel warrants in LME-licensed warehouses for irregularities in stocks, Asian hours trading of the metal will resume on Monday.

Earlier this month, the exchange had postponed the resumption of nickel trading during Asian hours by a week after it found nickel that failed to meet contract specifications at an LME warehouse. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru)