LME nickel chaos chills metals trading activity: Andy Home

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME)
suspension of its nickel contract in March has led to a sharp
drop in metals trading activity.
Total LME volumes slumped by 21% over the second quarter
relative to the first three months of 2022.
Nickel was unsurprisingly the biggest casualty with the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) nickel contract also going into
deep freeze.
But the chill effect has spread through all the LME's core
base metals products in the last three months, suggesting an
exit by institutional players unhappy with the exchange's
cancellation of nickel trades, a decision that is now being
in the British legal system.
The LME's nickel woes are interwoven with bigger macro
trends.
COVID-19 lockdowns depressed Shanghai trading volumes across
both base and steel contracts in the first half of the year.
Fears of recession are currently generating a much broader
investor exodus from the commodity sector, ironically just as
retail players seem to be getting an appetite for industrial
metals.
BROKEN NICKEL
The LME's nickel contract limped back into life after six
days of suspension but volumes have been much reduced ever
since.
Average daily volumes near halved in the wake of the
fateful intervention on March 8. May's tally of 40,177 lots
(both futures and options) was the lowest since January 2012.
Nickel's liquidity drain has been even starker on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), which saw first-half trading
volumes collapse by 69% year-on-year. Open interest at the end
of June was 95,914 contracts, compared with 227,738 a year
earlier.
LME nickel futures open interest fell to 160,528 lots in
May, its lowest level since 2012, when the global market nickel
was much smaller.
U.S. exchange CME Group has an ever-growing number
of metals contracts but not a nickel one - yet - which means
that falling participation in both London and Shanghai poses
some serious long-term questions over how the industry,
particularly the fast-expanding battery sector, wants to hedge
its price exposure.
RIPPLE EFFECT
Other core LME contracts such as aluminium, copper and zinc
have also seen open interest slide since March, a risk-off
ripple effect spreading out from the nickel chaos.
Headline LME volumes were down by only 1.9% year-on-year in
the first six months of 2022 - and just 1.1% on an average daily
basis - but that masks a tale of two quarters.
Trading activity was strong in both January and February and
even by the end of March headline volume growth was running at
9.5% year-on-year.
All that changed in the second quarter and by the end of
June the only core contracts still showing year-on-year growth
were zinc (up 7.2%) and lead (up 1.5%).
The collateral damage has so far been limited to the base
metals and not steel trading.
Indeed, the LME's two best volume performers in the first
half of the year were its steel rebar contract, up 83%, and its
steel scrap contract, up 31% on the same period of 2021.
CME's ferrous contracts also saw strong across-the-board
volume growth in January-June.
Steel futures are still a relatively recent evolution
outside of China but appear to be building momentum on both
sides of the Atlantic.
LME steel volumes, however, are still small relative to the
main established base metals contracts, which is where market
participation has dwindled over the second quarter.
The March nickel mayhem has played a decisive role but the
trend of falling market open interest dates back at least a year
and in the case of copper a lot longer.
WHO'S AFRAID OF DOCTOR COPPER?
LME copper open interest has been trending broadly lower
since 2015 and that on the CME's copper contract since 2017.
LME copper volumes have fallen every year since 2018 and
were down by another 7.6% in the first half of 2022, the weakest
performance among the major contracts, even nickel.
The CME copper contract fared worse, futures volumes
tumbling 27% with only partial mitigation from higher options
activity.
Shanghai experienced a 48% slide in copper futures activity,
also partly offset by a boom in options trading, where volumes
rose by 30% and exceeded one million lots for only the second
time ever in June.
Indeed, copper trading activity has been falling pretty much
in tandem across the LME, the CME and the Shanghai markets every
month since July 2021.
Copper's spectacular COVID-19 price recovery from
under $5,000 per tonne in the first quarter of 2020 to the early
March peak of $10,727.50 appears to have actively deterred
participation on all three major global trading hubs.
This is curious given Doctor Copper's historical popularity
with investors as a proxy for economic growth, a highly moveable
and tradeable target since the onset of the coronavirus early in
2020.
Nor does it say much about the amount of buy-in to copper's
longer-term bull narrative as key energy transition enabler.
There are signs, however, that retail investors may be
venturing where big-hitter funds are fearful to tread.
MINI EXCITEMENT
One small part of the metallic trading universe is growing
fast, even while activity in the major exchange contracts
languishes.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), which
owns the LME, launched its "mini" base metal contracts in August
2019, smaller versions of the 25-tonne contracts traded on the
London market.
The dollar-denominated products saw volumes more than double
to 417,545 contracts last year and they rose a further 51% in
the first half of this, with liquidity concentrated on zinc,
aluminium and copper in that order.
The contracts are aimed squarely at investors, particularly
retail players looking for a slice of the metals trading pie.
So too is the CME's new "micro" copper contract, a tenth of
the size of the exchange's prime copper contract, "conveniently
sized and tailored for the individual investor", according to
the CME website.
The contract was only launched in May but has already
notched up 130,331 trades and had 1,157 lots of open interest at
the end of June.
The LME gave up on mini contracts in 2013 after three years
of lacklustre trading, but it seems that nearly a decade later
their time has come as retail players look for a way into the
industrial metals trading arena.
