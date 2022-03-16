Log in
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
03/16 04:08:14 am
360.4 HKD   +11.79%
05:46aLME nickel trading halted in chaotic market resumption
RE
03/15LME imposes price limits for the first time after nickel crisis
RE
03/15London Metal Exchange to resume nickel trade
AQ
LME nickel trading halted in chaotic market resumption

03/16/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted nickel trading on its electronic system shortly after it reopened on Wednesday after technical issues allowed a small number of trades to be executed below the new daily price limit.

The nickel market was suspended on March 8 after China's Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts of nickel to reverse bets on lower prices, propelling the metal up more than 50% to above $100,000 a tonne, sources have said.

To prevent any disorderly trading when the market resumed on Wednesday, the LME installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension.

"As the market opened (the electronic system) discovered an opening price of $45,590 ... for 3-month Nickel," the LME said in a members notice. "Unfortunately due to a systems error, LMEselect then allowed a small number of trades to be executed below this lower daily price limit."

The exchange said all nickel trades executed on LMEselect, its electronic trading system, at the lower daily price limit would remain but those below would be cancelled.

Besides suspending nickel trading for only the second time in its 145-year history, the LME also cancelled all trades on March 8 and extended deadlines for those with obligations to deliver physical metal against its contracts.

The price of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel and is a key material for electric vehicle batteries, had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine ramped prices up even further.

Russia accounts for about 10% of global nickel output and traders were concerned supplies could be constrained by Western sanctions on Moscow.

Graphic: LME vs Shanghai nickel prices in US dollars per tonne-

Nickel trading on the Shanghai futures exchange has continued while the LME contract has been suspended. It was trading at around the equivalent of $34,041 a tonne ahead of the LME opening on March 16.

"The nickel market has been tight for a while and prices have been rising this year," one metals trader said. "The Russia-Ukraine crisis gave it that extra momentum."

One of the main reasons nickel trading had resumed trading is that Tsingshan has reached an agreement with a consortium of banks this week under which they will not make margin calls on, or close out, its nickel positions on the exchange.

"The LME notes ... that a large client of the market has now published details relating to the support of a banking consortium, which could suggest that the potential for further disorderly conditions may be mitigated," the exchange said.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Clarke)

By Pratima Desai, Zandi Shabalala and Eric Onstad


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 11.79% 360.4 Delayed Quote.-29.21%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.00% 585.8095 Delayed Quote.18.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.64% 107.787 Delayed Quote.60.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 406 M 2 735 M 2 735 M
Net income 2021 13 051 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 690 M 13 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 408 B 52 124 M 52 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 322,40 HKD
Average target price 475,14 HKD
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-29.21%52 124
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.76%70 917
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.59%61 241
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.10%30 772
NASDAQ, INC.-19.25%27 388
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO19.03%15 801