Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/06 04:08:22 am EDT
347.60 HKD   +1.64%
05:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-appointment of Chairman Approvedpdf
PU
06/05Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 mln over nickel trading halt -HKEX
RE
06/05Copper hits over 1-month high on easing curbs in China, U.S. tariff cut hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LME nickel volumes tumble as funds and other users retreat

06/06/2022 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker displays nickel ore in a ferronickel smelter owned by state miner Aneka Tambang Tbk at Pomala district in Indonesia

LONDON (Reuters) - Nickel volumes on the London Metal Exchange plummeted in April because commodity funds and other participants abandoned the metal after a meltdown in March left the market in limbo for more than a week.

Benchmark nickel prices on the exchange doubled to a record above $100,000 a tonne within hours on March 8 on expectations China's Tsingshan Holding Group and others would have to buy back their short positions -- bets on lower prices.

To prevent further disorderly trade, the world's largest and oldest metals exchange halted nickel trading and cancelled all trades executed on March 8.

When the nickel market resumed on March 16, technical problems again hampered trade.

"The turmoil eroded a lot of trust in nickel trading," said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank.

Some consumers and producers are also avoiding using the exchange because they don't believe nickel prices reflect fundamentals, traders said.

Liquidity as measured by volumes and open interest has dropped significantly.

"It's a vicious cycle. Volumes and liquidity fell, some people stopped trading, which means even lower liquidity and volumes," a source at a commodities fund told Reuters.

Dwindling volumes and open interest means some funds with liquidity thresholds have also stopped trading nickel.

Average daily volume of LME nickel contracts slid 28% in April to 41,431 lots or nearly 250,000 tonnes compared with the same month last year, the lowest since July 2012.

This compares with annual rises of more than 20% in January and February.


Graphic: LME Nickel Volumes Collapse After March Chaos -

Open interest -- the number of outstanding contracts that have not been settled -- also dropped to 10-year lows of 160,528 lots or more than 960,000 tonnes last week, down 28% since March 16.

"We are not currently trading nickel," the source at the commodity fund said. "The market has to prove itself to someone in our position and we are a proxy for a variety of people's position as to whether they participate."

Low liquidity also makes it difficult to execute large trades without causing major price moves.

"If you had to buy or sell several hundred lots, you'd move the price thousands of dollars," an executive at a metals trading firm said.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 3.70% 8.462 Delayed Quote.21.93%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 1.64% 347.6 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
05:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-appointment of Chairman Approvedpdf
PU
06/05Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 mln over nickel trading halt -HKEX
RE
06/05Copper hits over 1-month high on easing curbs in China, U.S. tariff cut hopes
RE
06/02Ant Names HKEX Chairman as Independent Director
MT
06/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Final Dividend for 2015pdf
PU
06/01Better derivatives data needed after LME nickel halt, says EU watchdog
RE
06/01Hong Kong's IPO Market Slowdown Deepens in May
MT
05/26Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
05/26HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Names Co-Head of Asset Accumulation
PU
05/19Hong Kong's New Listing Volume Plunges to Nine-Year Low on China Woes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 988 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net income 2022 12 524 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net cash 2022 22 443 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 433 B 55 159 M 55 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 342,00 HKD
Average target price 430,04 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.90%55 159
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.20%56 570
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.09%49 823
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.74%30 613
NASDAQ-26.64%25 372
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO13.73%15 857