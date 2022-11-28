LME says it had regulatory obligation to cancel nickel trades in March - court documents

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange,
battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds
Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a
regulatory obligation to suspend and cancel nickel trades in
March, according to court documents filed on Monday.
The world's oldest metals forum said its decision to cancel
nickel trades on March 8 was its only appropriate option, and
that subsequent analysis had reinforced that rationale, the
documents showed.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jan
Harvey)