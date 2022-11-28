Advanced search
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-28 am EST
279.00 HKD   -2.99%
12:34pLME says it had regulatory obligation to cancel nickel trades in March - court documents
RE
11/27Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing : HKEX Launches Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and Further Enhances Existing Hang Seng TECH Index Derivatives Products
PU
11/25Towngas among first users of Core Climate carbon-trading platform
AQ
LME says it had regulatory obligation to cancel nickel trades in March - court documents

11/28/2022 | 12:34pm EST
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a regulatory obligation to suspend and cancel nickel trades in March, according to court documents filed on Monday.

The world's oldest metals forum said its decision to cancel nickel trades on March 8 was its only appropriate option, and that subsequent analysis had reinforced that rationale, the documents showed. (Reporting by Pratima Desai and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -2.99% 279 Delayed Quote.-36.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 861 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
Net income 2022 9 702 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net cash 2022 22 621 M 2 894 M 2 894 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 353 B 45 165 M 45 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 279,00 HKD
Average target price 363,02 HKD
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-36.85%46 564
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-21.68%59 832
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.11%54 400
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.68%33 051
NASDAQ, INC.-4.08%32 989
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO8.71%13 145