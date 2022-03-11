Log in
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
London Metal Exchange defends nickel suspension after 'disorderly' trade

03/11/2022 | 11:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) defended its decision to suspend nickel trading and cancel deals earlier this week when prices doubled within hours, saying the market had become disorderly, with prices not reflecting the physical market.

"We recognise the frustration of some market participants regarding the decision to suspend nickel trading and to cancel Tuesday early-morning trades," it said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 2.54% 346.6 Delayed Quote.-25.78%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 406 M 2 737 M 2 737 M
Net income 2021 13 051 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 698 M 13 698 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 439 B 56 060 M 56 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float -
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 338,00 HKD
Average target price 475,14 HKD
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-25.78%54 669
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-5.27%72 794
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.57%58 307
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.07%29 089
NASDAQ-20.73%27 371
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO19.48%15 988