Mainland China, Hong Kong bourses add ETFs to stock connect schemes

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange
(SSE) said on Friday it had reached an agreement with bourses in
Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as with China Securities
Depository and Clearing Corp, to include exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) in stock connect schemes.
An ETF is a basket of securities that is listed on an
exchange like a stock, offering exposure to a sector or index
without the investor having to buy the underlying assets.
The SSE said in a statement that the parties - including the
Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx> - would now step up business and technical
preparations related to the inclusion of ETFs, a process
estimated to take around six months.
"This agreement ... will give global investors direct,
efficient access to Hong Kong and Mainland China’s rapidly
developing ETF markets," HKEx Chief Executive Nicolas Aguzin
said in emailed comments.
The addition of ETFs marks the second expansion of China's
stock connect schemes in a week after its securities regulator
on Dec. 17 said the Shanghai-London Stock Connect would be
broadened to include Shenzhen-listed companies, as well as
capital markets in Germany and Switzerland.
The scheme allows companies traded in Shanghai and London to
list on each other's bourses, by selling depository receipts.
Separately, China's securities regulator proposed on Friday
tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad,
which it said would improve oversight while allowing the
practice to continue. nL1N2T90HO
