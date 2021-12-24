Log in
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Mainland China, Hong Kong bourses add ETFs to stock connect schemes

12/24/2021 | 09:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it had reached an agreement with bourses in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp, to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes.

An ETF is a basket of securities that is listed on an exchange like a stock, offering exposure to a sector or index without the investor having to buy the underlying assets.

The SSE said in a statement that the parties - including the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx> - would now step up business and technical preparations related to the inclusion of ETFs, a process estimated to take around six months.

"This agreement ... will give global investors direct, efficient access to Hong Kong and Mainland China’s rapidly developing ETF markets," HKEx Chief Executive Nicolas Aguzin said in emailed comments.

The addition of ETFs marks the second expansion of China's stock connect schemes in a week after its securities regulator on Dec. 17 said the Shanghai-London Stock Connect would be broadened to include Shenzhen-listed companies, as well as capital markets in Germany and Switzerland.

The scheme allows companies traded in Shanghai and London to list on each other's bourses, by selling depository receipts.

Separately, China's securities regulator proposed on Friday tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing the practice to continue. nL1N2T90HO (Reporting by Beijing Newswroom Writing by Tom Daly Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.89% 452 End-of-day quote.6.35%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.69% 3791.8227 Real-time Quote.4.89%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.18% 281.669 Real-time Quote.15.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 465 M 2 753 M 2 753 M
Net income 2021 13 129 M 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 715 M 13 715 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,8x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 573 B 73 477 M 73 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.35%73 315
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.17.82%76 533
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-22.07%52 394
NASDAQ, INC.54.75%34 351
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.70%30 279
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-28.02%15 616