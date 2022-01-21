Log in
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/20
474.2 HKD   +3.90%
05:30aMatthew Chamberlain to Step Down as London Metal Exchange CEO
DJ
04:43aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME Management Changes
PU
01/20LONDON METAL EXCHANGE SHOWS SIGNS OF COVID RECOVERY : Andy Home
RE
Matthew Chamberlain to Step Down as London Metal Exchange CEO

01/21/2022 | 05:30am EST
By Yongchang Chin

London Metal Exchange chief executive and group head of commodities Matthew Chamberlain will be stepping down on April 30 to pursue other career interests, LME's parent Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Friday.

Adrian Farnham will be LME's interim CEO and group head of commodities on May 1, and will report to HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX said.

HKEX and the LME have already convened a search committee and have begun a formal search process, it added.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 0530ET

Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 21 432 M 2 752 M 2 752 M
Net income 2021 13 105 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 752 M 13 752 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 600 B 77 052 M 77 036 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.13%77 052
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-8.01%71 057
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.86%57 339
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.69%33 577
NASDAQ, INC.-14.30%30 095
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO18.76%14 896