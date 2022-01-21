Matthew Chamberlain to Step Down as London Metal Exchange CEO

By Yongchang Chin



London Metal Exchange chief executive and group head of commodities Matthew Chamberlain will be stepping down on April 30 to pursue other career interests, LME's parent Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Friday.

Adrian Farnham will be LME's interim CEO and group head of commodities on May 1, and will report to HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX said.

HKEX and the LME have already convened a search committee and have begun a formal search process, it added.

