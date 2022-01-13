Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/12
461.8 HKD   +2.03%
11:18aRegulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working
RE
06:39aPrimavera Capital, AgBank's Investment Arm Eye SPAC Listing in Hong Kong
MT
01/12Didi in Talks on Hong Kong IPO in Q2
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working

01/13/2022 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Global securities regulators began reviewing on Thursday whether to toughen up operational resilience at exchanges and other market infrastructure in light of the extreme trading volatility in 2020 when economies went into lockdown to fight the pandemic.

While much trading is already electronic, the curbs led to the New York Stock Exchange and London Metal Exchange temporarily closing their floors at a time when trading in markets was at its most volatile since Black Monday in 1987 in the United States.

Current resilience requirements for exchanges, clearing houses and settlement systems worked well, but there are opportunities for further improvements, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said in a statement.

There is a need for greater automation and less dependence on physical documents and manual processes to better accommodate people working from home, said IOSCO, which groups market regulators from the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Business continuity plans of some firms did not anticipate how to deal with access to primary and back up sites not being available for a prolonged period, IOSCO added in a paper out to public consultation.

Many businesses are expected to return to a "hybrid" mix of employees splitting their time between the office and home, which raises similar challenges as full time remote working, IOSCO said.

"As large scale remote and hybrid working are new for many regulated entities, the risks and controls are still being evaluated and tested," it said.

Market infrastructure firms should re-evaluate and update their business continuity plans, IOSCO said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.51% 880.35 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
CME GROUP INC. 0.59% 227.225 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 2.38% 154.75 Delayed Quote.2.79%
EURONEXT N.V. 0.17% 86.2 Real-time Quote.-5.64%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 2.03% 461.8 End-of-day quote.1.41%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.20% 7447 Delayed Quote.6.23%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
11:18aRegulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working
RE
06:39aPrimavera Capital, AgBank's Investment Arm Eye SPAC Listing in Hong Kong
MT
01/12Didi in Talks on Hong Kong IPO in Q2
MT
01/11Metals Trading Resumes on LME After Power Outage
DJ
01/11LME resumes trading after a third-party power outage
RE
01/04Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/03China to order cybersecurity reviews for some firms seeking overseas listings
RE
01/03HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutor..
PU
2021Hong Kong's IPO Market Ends 2021 on Steadier Footing after Wobbly Second-Half
MT
2021China, Hong Kong to Add ETFs to Stock Connect Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 435 M 2 752 M 2 752 M
Net income 2021 13 107 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net cash 2021 107 B 13 730 M 13 730 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 578 B 74 129 M 74 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float -
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 461,80 HKD
Average target price 525,17 HKD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.41%74 973
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.52%75 203
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.23%56 143
NASDAQ, INC.-7.99%32 314
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.79%31 698
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-9.70%14 122