Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGX teams up with FTSE Russell for multi-asset derivatives products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) has expanded its partnership with global index provider FTSE Russell, under which both parties will jointly develop and market Asian and emerging markets focused, multi-asset index derivatives products.

"In the next few months, you will see a series of product launches on the back of this agreement," Loh Boon Chye, SGX's CEO told reporters on Thursday.

The move by SGX comes just three months after index provider MSCI Inc said it would shift licensing of many Asian derivatives to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd from Feb. 2021, dealing a blow to SGX's lucrative derivatives business.

SGX's suite of equities, commodities and forex derivative products have helped power its earnings growth over the past few years.

SGX and FTSE Russell said the new core products will be anchored around FTSE Russell's global benchmark indexes for fixed Income, listed real Estate, global equities and currencies.

FTSE Russell is a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.42% 373.6 End-of-day quote.47.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.69% 8764 Delayed Quote.14.17%
MSCI, INC. 1.42% 371.4 Delayed Quote.43.85%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.12% 8.65 End-of-day quote.-2.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
05:35aSGX teams up with FTSE Russell for multi-asset derivatives products
RE
08/19Hong Kong bourse sees secondary listing boost as H1 profit rises
RE
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing 1st Half Net Profit Up 0.5% on Yea..
DJ
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Securities Trading in Hong Kong to Resume in ..
DJ
08/18HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : markets, Stock Connect to trade at 0530 GMT a..
RE
08/18HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Morning Trading Session Canceled Due to Typho..
DJ
08/07HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange seeks greater disciplinary powers
RE
08/07SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Hong Kong exchange seeks greater disciplinary powers
RE
07/31HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : half-yearly earnings release
07/28EXCLUSIVE : China's Ctrip in talks with investors to delist from Nasdaq - source..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 756 M 2 420 M 2 420 M
Net income 2020 11 323 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
Net cash 2020 87 078 M 11 236 M 11 236 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 472 B 60 959 M 60 959 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 370,81 HKD
Last Close Price 373,60 HKD
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED47.67%60 959
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.11.86%56 707
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.17%40 280
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.31%34 110
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO38.63%23 006
NASDAQ21.26%21 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group