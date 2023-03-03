Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:14 2023-03-03 am EST
337.80 HKD   +0.42%
01:28pUK watchdog may not probe LME cancelled nickel trades, lawyers say
RE
11:47aLME's nickel crisis: major developments since chaotic trading halt
RE
11:46aAnalysis-UK watchdog's nickel probe poses more reputational hazard for LME
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK watchdog may not probe LME cancelled nickel trades, lawyers say

03/03/2023 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FCA and PSR signage is seen at their head offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - An enforcement action launched on Friday by a British financial watchdog over a nickel crisis at the London Metal Exchange last year may exclude the most contentious issue - the cancellation of billions of dollars of trades, lawyers said.

The tight remit of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which declined to comment on the issue, may anger investors who said they lost huge amounts of money through the cancellations.

The FCA said on Friday it had begun an "enforcement investigation" into the conduct and systems and controls of the LME over a wild spike in nickel prices last March.

The world's largest and oldest metals market annulled all nickel trades in March last year after chaotic price action and suspended trading for the first time since 1988.

But lawyers noted that the FCA wording was very specific about the time frame of the investigation - "from the period between 1 January 2022 and the time of suspension on 8 March 2022".

The 146-year-old exchange stopped nickel trading at 8:15 a.m. London time on March 8, but waited about four hours before announcing it would also cancel deals that took place during the unruly activity.

"It does look from the statement that the FCA is not going to look at the cancelled trades," said a regulation lawyer.

"They wouldn't have included that wording about suspension accidentally," another lawyer said. Both declined to be identified.

The FCA said it would not make any further comment about the investigation.

The LME faces lawsuits from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, which are suing the exchange for $456 million and $15.3 million, respectively, for the cancelled nickel trades.

"Neither the Bank of England or the FCA have been clear about whether the LME should have cancelled the trades," said Harold de Boer, managing director at investment firm Transtrend.

    "If they approved the cancelling of trades, that would be a scary precedent."

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.42% 337.8 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
01:28pUK watchdog may not probe LME cancelled nickel trades, lawyers say
RE
11:47aLME's nickel crisis: major developments since chaotic trading halt
RE
11:46aAnalysis-UK watchdog's nickel probe poses more reputational hazard for LME
RE
08:41aHong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's London Metal Exchange Under Probe by UK Watchdog for..
MT
04:39aHong Kong Exchanges And Clearing : Expansion of Stock Connect Eligible Stocks to Take Effe..
PU
02:40aUK regulator launches probe into LME nickel trading halt
RE
01:13aHong Kong Exchanges and Clearing to Open London Office
MT
03/02HKEX Announces Plans to Open London Office
AQ
03/02Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Announces Plans to Open London Office
CI
02/27Hong Kong Bourse to Allow Pre-Revenue Tech Firms to List Beginning March
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 119 M 2 308 M 2 308 M
Net income 2022 9 844 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net cash 2022 106 B 13 524 M 13 524 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,5x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 427 B 54 461 M 54 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 337,80 HKD
Average target price 399,37 HKD
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.24%54 236
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.12%57 400
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.04%48 911
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.16%32 421
NASDAQ, INC.-9.45%27 384
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.27.21%13 343