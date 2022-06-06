Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
  News
  Summary
    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/06 04:08:22 am EDT
347.60 HKD   +1.64%
10:43aWhy the London Metal Exchange is fighting a lawsuit for cancelling nickel trades
RE
06:42aHKEX-owned London Metal Exchange Hit with $456 Million Lawsuit for Suspension of Nickel Futures Trading
MT
06:07aLME nickel volumes tumble as funds and other users retreat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Why the London Metal Exchange is fighting a lawsuit for cancelling nickel trades

06/06/2022 | 10:43am EDT
LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates is suing the London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million for cancelling nickel trades after chaotic trading in March that forced the exchange to suspend its nickel market, the LME said on Monday.

The legal action piles more pressure on the exchange, which is being probed by regulators and is struggling to restore trust and volumes in its nickel market, a key component in stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

The LME and its clearing house -- LME Clear -- were named as defendants in the claim filed in a British court by Elliott Associates and Elliott International last week, the LME's parent company Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Elliott filed its judicial review claim on June 1, and it was served on the LME on June 2.

The 145-year-old exchange has 21 days to respond.

The court filings are due to become public after the LME, which has said it will fight the claim, responds to the claim.

WHAT IS ELLIOT SAYING?

A spokesperson for Elliott said that when the LME cancelled the nickel trades in March, the exchange "acted unlawfully in that it exceeded its powers when it cancelled those trades".

"Or that it (LME) exercised the powers that it did have unreasonably and irrationally in particular by taking into account irrelevant factors -- including its own financial position -- and failing to take into account relevant factors."

The spokesperson declined to comment on Elliot's nickel positions on March 8 or how the $456 million was calculated.

Nickel prices climbed to a record above $100,000 a tonne on March 8, more than double the previous close.

WHAT DOES THE LME SAY?

"At all times the LME, and LME Clear, sought to act in the interests of the market as a whole," the LME said.

"The LME therefore considers that Elliott’s grounds for complaint are without merit, and the LME will defend any judicial review proceedings vigorously."

WHAT HAPPENED ON MARCH 8?

The world's largest and oldest forum for trading suspended disorderly nickel trading after prices doubled in a few hours on expectations that China's Tsingshan Holdings and others would have to cut their large short position.

Short positions are bets on lower prices. Tsingshan sold large amounts on nickel using futures contracts, which the market expected it would have to buy back.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 20 988 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net income 2022 12 524 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net cash 2022 22 443 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 440 B 56 062 M 56 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 342,00 HKD
Average target price 430,04 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Kin Tai President & Chief Operating Officer
Bik Yun Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.90%55 159
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.20%56 570
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.09%49 823
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.74%30 613
NASDAQ-26.64%25 372
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO13.73%15 857