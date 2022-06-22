Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1137   HK0000065349

HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED

(1137)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-06-22 pm EDT
6.250 HKD   -0.48%
06/22HK tech shares rise after Beijing signals support to payment, fintech firms
RE
06/10Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited Reports Unaudited Group Operating Results for the Month of May 2022
CI
04/01UBS Adjusts Hong Kong Technology Venture's Price Target to HK$11.40 From HK$12.40, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HK tech shares rise after Beijing signals support to payment, fintech firms

06/22/2022 | 10:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China tech firms listed in Hong Kong rose on Thursday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled support to the country's leading payment and fintech firms in the latest indication that Beijing is easing its regulatory crackdown on the sector.

Xi chaired a top-level meeting on Wednesday that approved a plan for the healthy development of China's large payment firms and the fintech sector, state media reported.

The Hang Seng Tech Index shed gains after rising as much as 2% earlier in the session.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd rose more than 2%. Fintech giant Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba.

"This is not unexpected, but gives a clear regulatory direction," Kuang Yuqing, founder of Lens Company Research said, adding that it could help speed up listing process for Ant Group.

Ant has been working with financial regulators for months on a broad revamp. Reuters had reported last week, citing sources, that China's central bank had accepted Ant Group's application to set up a financial holding company, a key step to finish the restructuring and reviving its debut.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.17% 105.15 Delayed Quote.-10.44%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 0.96% 21209.09 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED -0.48% 6.25 Delayed Quote.-22.71%
All news about HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED
06/22HK tech shares rise after Beijing signals support to payment, fintech firms
RE
06/10Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited Reports Unaudited Group Operating Results ..
CI
04/01UBS Adjusts Hong Kong Technology Venture's Price Target to HK$11.40 From HK$12.40, Keep..
MT
03/30Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
03/04HKTV's E-commerce Business Hits Over 87% Surge in February Gross Merchandise Value
MT
03/04Hong Kong retail chains ration staples to curb COVID panic buying
RE
03/03Hong Kong Television Network Limited Reports Unaudited Operating Results for the Month ..
CI
02/07HKTV Finds 'Abnormal, Suspicious' Computer System Activities; Shares Gain 6%
MT
02/07HKTV's E-commerce Business Logs Nearly 24% Rise in in January Gross Merchandise Value; ..
MT
02/04Hong Kong Television Network Limited Reports Unaudited Operating Results for the Month ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 941 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 44,0 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
Net cash 2022 168 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 139x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 5 786 M 737 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,28 HKD
Average target price 10,86 HKD
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wai Kay Wong Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Nga Lai Wong Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Chairman
Hon Ying Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Lu Peh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG KONG TECHNOLOGY VENTURE COMPANY LIMITED-22.71%771
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-10.44%284 593
MEITUAN INC.-10.74%158 509
PINDUODUO INC.8.15%79 720
SHOPIFY INC.-76.17%41 406
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-51.30%33 083