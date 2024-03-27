ABOUT US

Hong Leong Asia Ltd. ("HLA" or the "Group") is a diversiﬁed Asian multinational with core businesses in Building Materials and Powertrain Solutions1. Headquartered in Singapore with an operating network spanning Singapore, Malaysia and China, HLA was incorporated in Singapore on 30 August 1963, and listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX: H22) since 1998.

The Group's industry-leading businesses comprise China Yuchai International Limited ("CYI" or "Yuchai") with its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL") under the Powertrain Solutions portfolio, as well as Island Concrete (Private) Limited ("Island Concrete"), R3 Precast of HL Building Materials Pte. Ltd. ("HLBM") and Tasek Corporation Berhad ("Tasek") under the Building Materials portfolio. Collectively, the Group works closely with customers to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for cities of the future.

OUR PARENT COMPANY

Headquartered in Singapore, the Hong Leong Group2 is a globally-diversiﬁed company with gross assets of over S$40 billion in property investment and development, hotel ownership and management, ﬁnancial services and industrial enterprises across Asia Paciﬁc including China, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

1 Formerly known as diesel engines

2 Information as at 26 March 2024

CORPORATE PROFILE POWERTRAIN SOLUTIONS CYI, a subsidiary of HLA, is a Bermuda investment holding company established in 1993 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CYD). Its principal operating subsidiary, GYMCL, is one of the leading Powertrain Solutions manufacturers in China. for each application. It also produces electrical powertrain solutions for new energy vehicles. Based in Yulin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, GYMCL manufactures, assembles and sells a variety of light, medium and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, industrial and agriculture equipment, marine and power generation applications, as well as high-value core spare partsGYMCL has an extensive sales and distribution network in China and a presence in 18 other countries, with more than 3,000 service stations in domestic markets and globally. It's Research and Development Institute also holds a portfolio of over 3,000 patents and partnerships focused on energy eﬃciency, new energy components, high-power electrical systems as well as hybrid and alternate fuels engine technologies. BUILDING MATERIALS HLA's Building Materials portfolio is one of the longest-established integrated building materials businesses in Southeast Asia, with subsidiaries across the value chain from raw materials to cement, ready-mix concrete and precast. and sale of cement, cement-related products and ready-mixed concrete in Peninsular Malaysia. In Singapore, the Building Materials group of key companies ("BMG") comprising wholly-owned Island Concrete and HLBM, supplies all grades of ready-mixed concrete as well as precast concrete elements for the real estate and built environment sectors in Singapore. To deliver sustainable growth and create long-term shareholder value, the Group actively seeks partnerships and investments synergistic to its Building Materials businesses. HLA currently holds eﬀective equity stakes in: • Singapore Cement Manufacturing Company (Private) Limited (50% stake)

• HL-Sunway JV Pte Ltd (51% stake) In Malaysia, Tasek, a subsidiary of HLA, is one of the largest integrated cement manufacturers, adding to the Group's Building Materials portfolio. Tasek's key business activities encompass the manufacturing

• Cement Industries (Sabah) Sdn Bhd (29.48% stake)

• BRC Asia Limited (20.15% stake) To learn more, visitwww.hlasia.com.sg

OUR VISION Established Asian multinational known for our Market Leadership and Financial Strength, working closely with our customers to Develop and Deliver Sustainable and Innovative Urban Solutions for cities of the future. OUR CORE VALUES KEEP THE CUSTOMER FIRST Stay ahead of our customers' need by constantly having our ﬁngers on the market's pulse and ensuring our products and services exceed their expectations today and in the future MIND THE DETAILS THAT MATTER Sometimes, small things can make a big diﬀerence, so while we're growing quickly, let's make sure we continue to maintain our attention on things - big and small - that matter DO THE RIGHT THINGS Maintain the highest level of business ethics and take personal ownership to conduct ourselves in an honest and responsible manner in order to do what's right THINK FAST, WORK FASTER Let's make sure we take the time to think and plan, but also make sure we take decisive action to put our plans into action and drive our businesses forward CREATE AN IMPACT BEYOND OUR BUSINESS Let's ensure our products and our actions as an organisation help nurture an inclusive society and contribute towards environmental sustainability

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS REVENUE* PROFIT BEFORE TAX* (S$ million) (S$ million) 2023 4,081 2023 166 2022 3,881 2022 124 2021 4,933 2021 132 2020 4,496 2020 195 2019 4,094 2019 200 ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT EARNINGS PER SHARE (S$ million) (cents) 2023 65 2023 8.7 2022 55 2022 7.3 2021 60 2021 8.0 2020 47 2020 6.3 2019 34 2019 4.6 DIVIDEND PER SHARE REVENUE BY COUNTRY (cents) (S$ million)

HONG LEONG'S BEGINNINGS

60

The start of a Singapore pioneer's remarkable journey

1928

Hong Leong Group Founder, Mr Kwek Hong Png left his native China at age sixteen to build a better life. He worked hard in his brother-in-law's hardware business for 10 years and took English classes with the dream to start his own business.

1941

Uniting family to seed ambition

With a decade of savings, our Founder started his own business in a red, two-storey shophouse along Beach Road trading building materials and paint among other things. He invited his three brothers to join him from China and named the business after one of his brothers, "Hong Leong", which connotes how majestic mountains and oceans all have modest beginnings in the form of rocks and streams.

1942 - 1945

Opportunity knocks during businesses crumbled, tumultuous times

During the Japanese occupation, as other

Hong Leong used its large warehouse and resources to buy and house building materials for sale, allowing more capital to be generated to expand the business further. Hong Leong was hence, able to diversify and grow much faster than others.

Cementing long-lasting partnerships, riding on economic growth

In the 50s, Hong Leong partnered with Onoda Cement and Mitsui & Co., who were pioneers in Asia for building materials, and leveraged the partnerships to oﬀer superior products, further growing the business through Singapore Cement Manufacturing Company ("SCMC"). This also led to new opportunities amidst a developing Singapore - acquiring land and expanding into consumer ﬁnancing. During this period, Hong Leong also entered the Malaysia market, ﬁrst establishing Tasek Cement Berhad, followed by setting up a Hong Leong Malaysia branch to expand its real estate and banking activities.

Era of urbanisation during Singapore's ﬁrst decade

Island Concrete (Private) Limited was established, being the ﬁrst ready-mix concrete supplier in Singapore. It's ﬁrst commercial project was Tanglin Shopping Centre, followed by well-known infrastructure projects such as Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit System and Changi Airport Terminal 1 in the years to come.

After acquiring part of Hume Far East Group and renaming it Hong Leong Industries Manufacturing Limited ("HLIM"), in anticipation of the Housing Development Board's policy to incorporate more precast elements in Singapore's buildings, HLIM began to focus on precast production and was also successful in helping the construction industry with labour saving measures during a time of rising labour costs.

1950s - 1960s

1970s - 1980s

Hume Plastics (Malaysia) Limited (today known as Hong Leong

Asia) was incorporated in Singapore on 30 August 1963

TRANSFORMATIONAL YEARS

Hong Leong Group undergoes Transition

In a major restructuring exercise of the Group, Hong Leong Asia ("HLA") consolidated all the Building Materials businesses of Hong Leong Group and is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

HLA became a substantial stakeholder of Tasek Corporation Berhad ("Tasek") (formally known as Tasek Cement Limited), a pioneer and major player of cement in Malaysia.

First Foray into China Mr Kwek Leng Peck led the group to acquire majority stake in Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd. ("GYMCL"), a Chinese diesel engine manufacturer listing it under China Yuchai International ("CYI") on the New York Stock Exchange.

Singapore modernises into an iconic island-city state beyond economic success

Island Concrete secured a contract to supply 1.2 million cubic metre of ready-mix concrete for the iconic Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort.

HLA expanded Tasek's cement production capacity in Ipoh and soon after, established a ready-mix concrete business in Central Malaysia.

SCMC expanded its cement terminal operations with an added 24,000 tonne capacity to enable the storage of Portland Flyash Cement from its Japanese partners to provide the Singapore market with lower-carbon cement.

Embedding sustainability and innovation to transform

The Building Materials business under Singapore launched two state-of-the-art facilities under its precast and ready-mix concrete arms to enable greener, automated operations while Malaysia created a new subsidiary to co-process waste materials to be recycled and used in its products and operations.

MOBILITY SECTOR REMAINS CORE TO HLA AS CHINA EXPERIENCES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH GYMCL set up its ﬁrst research and development centre in Nanning, Guangxi, to develop and test new prototypes to manage national emission standards and deliver energy eﬃcient solutions. GYMCL and Rolls-Royce announced a Joint Venture to produce MTU engines at GYMCL's primary facility for the Chinese oﬀ-road market segment.

GYMCL set up its second research and development centre in Wuxi High Tech Zone to develop and test new prototypes to manage emission standards and deliver energy eﬃcient products and fuel cell solutions.

POWERTRAIN SOLUTIONS

RAW MATERIALS (Steel and Metal Alloys)RAW MATERIALS (Metals, Plastic, Electrical Parts)

CASTING / FORGING

COMPONENT MANUFACTURINGMACHININGENGINE ASSEMBLY & TESTINGTRANSPORTATIONPRODUCTS

Truck

Bus / Passenger Coach

Industrial / Others

DISTRIBUTION

BUILDING MATERIALS

Cement Production

QUARRIESRAW MILLS / PREHEAT / KILNGRINDINGTRANSPORTATION

(Rail / Road)

PRODUCTS

Ready-mix concrete

Trading Aggregate/Cement

STORAGE AND/ OR PACKING

Cement

Precast concrete

DISTRIBUTION

HOW WE CREATE VALUE

WHAT SETS US APART

At HLA, we see an unparalleled opportunity to grow our businesses and create positive impact beyond our businesses.

Competitive advantages as a diversiﬁed Asian multinational with core expertise in Building Materials and Powertrain Solutions

Industry leader in pioneering and innovating sustainable urban solutions for cities and communities

Key strategic growth thrusts to achieve HLA's aspiration of becoming a provider of sustainable and innovative urban solutions for cities of the future.

OUR ASSETS

Diverse team of reliable, resilient and responsible employees providing urban solutions for various customer industries

Powertrain Solutions>3,000 patents>3,000 service stations in Chinese domestic markets and globallyR&D laboratoriesBuilding Materials22 batching plants in 15 locations across Singapore and Malaysia>300 concrete mixer trucks in

Singapore and MalaysiaCement plant in MalaysiaLimestone and granite quarries

People

Diversiﬁed workforce spanning Singapore, Malaysia and China