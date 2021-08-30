Log in
    HLCAP   MYL5274OO005

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

(HLCAP)
Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Final Single Tier Dividend of 26 sen Per Share

08/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
OTHERS FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 26 SEN PER SHARE

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 26 SEN PER SHARE

The Board of Directors of Hong Leong Capital Berhad is pleased to declare a final single tier dividend of 26 sen per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. The entitlement date and payment date of the aforesaid final single tier dividend will be advised in due course.

This announcement is dated 30 August 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

30 Aug 2021

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-26082021-00124

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 264 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2020 94,2 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net cash 2020 568 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 1 434 M 342 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,78x
EV / Sales 2020 7,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Capital Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yew Sun Lau Chief Financial Officer
Kong Khoon Tan Chairman
Siew Moi Tai Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ket Ti Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD-1.78%342
MORGAN STANLEY53.87%192 400
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION42.99%143 186
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.59.15%135 087
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.88%40 690
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-20.39%27 080