Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Final Single Tier Dividend of 26 sen Per Share

The Board of Directors of Hong Leong Capital Berhad is pleased to declare a final single tier dividend of 26 sen per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. The entitlement date and payment date of the aforesaid final single tier dividend will be advised in due course.
This announcement is dated 30 August 2021.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
HLCAP
|
Date Announced
|
30 Aug 2021
|
Category
|
General Announcement for PLC
|
Reference Number
|
GA1-26082021-00124
|
|
Disclaimer
Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:04 UTC.