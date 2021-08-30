OTHERS FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 26 SEN PER SHARE

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 26 SEN PER SHARE

The Board of Directors of Hong Leong Capital Berhad is pleased to declare a final single tier dividend of 26 sen per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. The entitlement date and payment date of the aforesaid final single tier dividend will be advised in due course.

This announcement is dated 30 August 2021.

