    HLCAP   MYL5274OO005

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

(HLCAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Financial Results of the 4th Quarter Ended 30 June 2021

08/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2021

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Financial Year End

30 Jun 2021

Quarter

4 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

30 Jun 2021

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

HLCB Condensed Financial Statements Qtr4 FY2021.pdf 867.1 kB

HLCB Press Release Q4 FY2021.pdf 711.0 kB

Default Currency

Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 Jun 2021

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT YEAR TO

PRECEDING

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

DATE

YEAR

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

30 Jun 2021

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2021

30 Jun 2020

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

78,108

97,155

406,474

337,082

2

Profit/(loss) before

24,350

37,685

177,350

95,750

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

70,912

36,299

203,287

94,187

period

4

Profit/(loss)

70,912

36,299

203,287

94,187

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic

30.07

15.04

85.52

39.04

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

26.00

23.00

26.00

23.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7

Net assets per

4.0600

3.4800

share attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

Remarks :

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Shareholders' Funds (excluding Minority Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation.

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

30 Aug 2021

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-26082021-00023

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
