Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Type of Meeting
|
General
|
Indicator
|
Notice of Meeting
|
Description
|
NOTICE OF 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
Date of Meeting
|
26 Oct 2021
|
Time
|
02:30 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venue(s)
|
Fully virtual via online meeting platform
|
|
at https://meeting.boardroomlimited.my
|
|
(Domain Registration No. with MYNIC - D6A357657)
|
|
provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd
|
|
Malaysia
|
Date of General Meeting Record of
|
18 Oct 2021
|
Depositors
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolutions
|
|
|
1. For Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To lay before the meeting the audited financial statements
|
|
|
together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon
|
|
|
for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Information Only
|
|
|
|
2. Ordinary Resolution 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To approve the payment of Director Fees of RM385,000 for the
|
|
|
financial year ended 30 June 2021 to be divided amongst the
|
|
|
Directors in such manner as the Directors may determine and
|
|
|
Directors' Other Benefits of up to an amount of RM30,000 from
|
|
|
the 30th AGM to the 31st AGM of the Company.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
3. Ordinary Resolution 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Ms Leong Ket Ti who retires pursuant to the
|
|
|
Company's Constitution.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
4. Ordinary Resolution 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Ms Lee Jim Leng who retires pursuant to the
|
|
|
Company's Constitution.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
Description
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT as Auditors of the
|
|
Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
6. Ordinary Resolution 5
|
Description
|
To approve the Authority to Directors to Allot Shares.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
7. Ordinary Resolution 6
|
Description
|
To approve the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for
|
|
Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading
|
|
Nature with Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad, GuoLine
|
|
Capital Assets Limited and Persons Connected with them.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
8. Ordinary Resolution 7
|
Description
|
To approve the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for
|
|
Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading
|
|
Nature with Tower Real Estate Investment Trust.
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
Please refer attachment below.
Attachments
Hong Leong Capital Berhad - Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting.pdf
55.8 kB
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
HLCAP
|
Date Announced
|
24 Sep 2021
|
Category
|
General Meeting
|
Reference Number
|
GMA-22092021-00012
|
Corporate Action ID
|
MY210922MEET0012
|
|
Disclaimer
Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 07:51:00 UTC.