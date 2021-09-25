Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Type of Meeting General

Indicator Notice of Meeting

Description NOTICE OF 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date of Meeting 26 Oct 2021

Time 02:30 PM

Venue(s) Fully virtual via online meeting platform

(Domain Registration No. with MYNIC - D6A357657)

provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd

Malaysia

Date of General Meeting Record of 18 Oct 2021

Depositors

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description To lay before the meeting the audited financial statements

together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon

for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

Shareholder's Action For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description To approve the payment of Director Fees of RM385,000 for the

financial year ended 30 June 2021 to be divided amongst the

Directors in such manner as the Directors may determine and

Directors' Other Benefits of up to an amount of RM30,000 from

the 30th AGM to the 31st AGM of the Company.

Shareholder's Action For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description To re-elect Ms Leong Ket Ti who retires pursuant to the

Company's Constitution.

Shareholder's Action For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description To re-elect Ms Lee Jim Leng who retires pursuant to the

Company's Constitution.