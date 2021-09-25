Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Hong Leong Capital Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLCAP   MYL5274OO005

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

(HLCAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting

09/25/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Notice of Meeting

Description

NOTICE OF 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date of Meeting

26 Oct 2021

Time

02:30 PM

Venue(s)

Fully virtual via online meeting platform

at https://meeting.boardroomlimited.my

(Domain Registration No. with MYNIC - D6A357657)

provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd

Malaysia

Date of General Meeting Record of

18 Oct 2021

Depositors

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description

To lay before the meeting the audited financial statements

together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon

for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

Shareholder's Action

For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description

To approve the payment of Director Fees of RM385,000 for the

financial year ended 30 June 2021 to be divided amongst the

Directors in such manner as the Directors may determine and

Directors' Other Benefits of up to an amount of RM30,000 from

the 30th AGM to the 31st AGM of the Company.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description

To re-elect Ms Leong Ket Ti who retires pursuant to the

Company's Constitution.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description

To re-elect Ms Lee Jim Leng who retires pursuant to the

Company's Constitution.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT as Auditors of the

Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

To approve the Authority to Directors to Allot Shares.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

7. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description

To approve the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for

Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading

Nature with Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad, GuoLine

Capital Assets Limited and Persons Connected with them.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description

To approve the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for

Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading

Nature with Tower Real Estate Investment Trust.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

Hong Leong Capital Berhad - Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting.pdf

55.8 kB

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

24 Sep 2021

Category

General Meeting

Reference Number

GMA-22092021-00012

Corporate Action ID

MY210922MEET0012

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 07:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
03:52aHONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD : Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/22HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD : Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Relate..
PU
09/20HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD(KLSE : HLCAP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/17HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD : Change in Boardroom – Ms Lee Jim Leng
PU
09/17Hong Leong Capital Berhad Appoints Miss. Lee Jim Leng, Non Independent and Non Executiv..
CI
08/30HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD : Financial Results of the 4th Quarter Ended 30 June 2021
PU
08/30HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD : Final Single Tier Dividend of 26 sen Per Share
PU
08/30Hong Leong Capital Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
08/30Hong Leong Capital Berhad Declares Final Single Tier Dividend of 26 Sen Per Share for t..
CI
05/27HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD : Financial Results of the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 294 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net income 2021 203 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net cash 2021 438 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 1 547 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Capital Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yew Sun Lau Chief Financial Officer
Kong Khoon Tan Chairman
Siew Moi Tai Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ket Ti Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD5.98%369
MORGAN STANLEY50.17%187 766
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION42.52%142 714
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.48.21%125 805
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.43%48 673
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.27%33 598