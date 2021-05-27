Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Financial Results of the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

Quarterly report for the financial

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2021

Remarks :

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Shareholders' Funds (excluding Minority Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation.

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit Malaysia Ringgit Sen United States Dollar Cent United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info