Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Financial Results of the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2021
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Financial Year End
|
30 Jun 2021
|
Quarter
|
3 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial
|
31 Mar 2021
|
period ended
|
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
|
|
Attachments
HLCB Condensed Financial Statements Q3 FY2021.pdf
1.0 MB
HLCB Press Release Q3 FY2021.pdf 629.3 kB
|
Default Currency
|
Other Currency
|
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2021
|
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT YEAR
|
PRECEDING YEAR
|
CURRENT YEAR TO
|
PRECEDING
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
CORRESPONDING
|
DATE
|
YEAR
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
CORRESPONDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERIOD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar 2021
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2021
|
31 Mar 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Revenue
|
101,307
|
68,597
|
328,366
|
239,927
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before
|
46,856
|
10,528
|
153,000
|
58,065
|
|
tax
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the
|
40,621
|
11,065
|
132,375
|
57,888
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Profit/(loss)
|
40,621
|
11,065
|
132,375
|
57,888
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Basic
|
17.23
|
4.59
|
55.54
|
23.99
|
|
earnings/(loss) per
|
|
|
|
|
|
share (Subunit)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
dividend per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Subunit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Net assets per
|
|
3.7200
|
|
3.4800
|
|
share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent ($$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks :
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Shareholders' Funds (excluding Minority Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation.
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:
|
Country
|
Base Unit
|
Subunit
|
|
|
|
Malaysia
|
Ringgit
|
Sen
|
|
|
|
United States
|
Dollar
|
Cent
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Pound
|
Pence
|
|
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
HLCAP
|
Date Announced
|
27 May 2021
|
Category
|
Financial Results
|
Reference Number
|
FRA-24052021-00095
|
|
