    HLCAP   MYL5274OO005

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

(HLCAP)
Hong Leong Capital Berhad : Financial Results of the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

05/27/2021 | 05:33am EDT
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2021

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Financial Year End

30 Jun 2021

Quarter

3 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

31 Mar 2021

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

HLCB Condensed Financial Statements Q3 FY2021.pdf

1.0 MB

HLCB Press Release Q3 FY2021.pdf 629.3 kB

Default Currency

Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Mar 2021

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT YEAR TO

PRECEDING

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

DATE

YEAR

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2021

31 Mar 2020

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

101,307

68,597

328,366

239,927

2

Profit/(loss) before

46,856

10,528

153,000

58,065

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

40,621

11,065

132,375

57,888

period

4

Profit/(loss)

40,621

11,065

132,375

57,888

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic

17.23

4.59

55.54

23.99

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7

Net assets per

3.7200

3.4800

share attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

Remarks :

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Shareholders' Funds (excluding Minority Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation.

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

27 May 2021

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-24052021-00095

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
