Hong Leong Financial Group

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP

(HLFG)
Hong Leong Financial : Amended Administrative Notes for the 51st Annual General Meeting

10/26/2020 | 08:15am EDT

10/23/2020

Announcement details

OTHERS Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the full virtual Annual General Meeting

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the full virtual Annual General

Meeting

Further to our announcement dated 21 October 2020 in relation to the conduct of the Fifty-First Annual General Meeting ("51st AGM") of Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad (the "Company") in full virtual manner, the Company is pleased to provide herewith the amended administrative notes containing the details of the virtual 51st AGM of the Company ("Administrative Notes").

Please refer to the attachment for the Administrative Notes.

This announcement is dated 23 October 2020.

Please refer attachment below.

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:14:02 UTC

