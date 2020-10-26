Hong Leong Financial : Amended Administrative Notes for the 51st Annual General Meeting

|
10/23/2020
Announcement details
OTHERS Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the full virtual Annual General Meeting
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD
Type
Announcement
Subject
OTHERS
Description
Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the full virtual Annual General
Meeting
Further to our announcement dated 21 October 2020 in relation to the conduct of the Fifty-First Annual General Meeting ("51st AGM") of Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad (the "Company") in full virtual manner, the Company is pleased to provide herewith the amended administrative notes containing the details of the virtual 51st AGM of the Company ("Administrative Notes").
Please refer to the attachment for the Administrative Notes.
This announcement is dated 23 October 2020.
Please refer attachment below.
Attachments
HLFG-Amended Administrative Notes (AGM 2020).pdf
83.9 kB
