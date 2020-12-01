Hong Leong Financial : Change in Principal Officer

Mr Teh Tiong Khim has 25 years of diverse experience in senior finance roles across global business services, global IT services and a public listed company. His career trajectory has taken him through large multinational organisations with exposure to different industries including banking, fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") and information technology.

Prior to his appointment to Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad, Mr Teh Tiong Khim was the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Global Business Services ("GBS"). In GBS, he was tasked to support Standard Chartered Global Head of GBS in executing financial strategy and he played a key role in developing various finance and commercial initiatives for the GBS network of organisations.