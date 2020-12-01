Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Hong Leong Financial Group    HLFG   MYL1082OO006

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP

(HLFG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Leong Financial : Change in Principal Officer

12/01/2020 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12/1/2020

Announcement details

Change in Principal Officer

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

Date of change

01 Dec 2020

Name

MR TEH TIONG KHIM

Age

47

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Type of change

Appointment

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Qualifications

No Qualifications

Major/Field of StudyInstitute/UniversityAdditional Information

1

Professional QualificationFellow of CPA AustraliaCPA Australia

2

Masters

Business AdministrationUniversity of Strathclyde, Scotland

Working experience and occupation

Mr Teh Tiong Khim has 25 years of diverse experience in senior finance roles across global business services, global IT services and a public listed company. His career trajectory has taken him through large multinational organisations with exposure to different industries including banking, fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") and information technology.

Prior to his appointment to Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad, Mr Teh Tiong Khim was the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Global Business Services ("GBS"). In GBS, he was tasked to support Standard Chartered Global Head of GBS in executing financial strategy and he played a key role in developing various finance and commercial initiatives for the GBS network of organisations.

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)

Nil

Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer

Nil

Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer

Nil

Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries

Nil

Announcement Info

12/1/2020

Announcement details

Company Name

HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD

Stock Name

HLFG

Date Announced

01 Dec 2020

Category

Change in Principal Officer

Reference Number

C04-25112020-00003

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:06:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP
05:07aHONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Change in Principal Officer
PU
11/27HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Records a Net Profit Attributable To Shareholders of RM58..
PU
11/27HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended 30 September ..
PU
11/27HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 20%
DJ
11/20HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP : quaterly earnings release
10/26HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Amended Administrative Notes for the 51st Annual General ..
PU
10/23HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Amended Notice of the 51st Annual General Meeting
PU
10/16HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Change in Boardroom - Mr Ho Heng Chuan
PU
10/16HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Change in Board Committee - Mr Ho Heng Chuan
PU
10/16HONG LEONG FINANCIAL : Change in Audit Committee - Mr Ho Heng Chuan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 800 M 1 423 M 1 423 M
Net income 2021 2 019 M 495 M 495 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 18 594 M 4 564 M 4 561 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,76 MYR
Last Close Price 16,40 MYR
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Khoon Tan President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Leng Chan Quek Non-Executive Chairman
Seong Aun Chew Group Chief Financial Officer
Ket Ti Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Noorma binti Othman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP-3.79%4 564
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.74%171 345
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.06%64 591
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.54%58 242
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.07%53 982
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.24%44 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ