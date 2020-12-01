Hong Leong Financial : Change in Principal Officer
Change in Principal Officer
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD
Date of change
01 Dec 2020
Name
MR TEH TIONG KHIM
Age
47
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Type of change
Appointment
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Qualifications
No Qualifications
Major/Field of StudyInstitute/UniversityAdditional Information
1
Professional QualificationFellow of CPA AustraliaCPA Australia
2
Masters
Business AdministrationUniversity of Strathclyde, Scotland
Working experience and occupation
Mr Teh Tiong Khim has 25 years of diverse experience in senior finance roles across global business services, global IT services and a public listed company. His career trajectory has taken him through large multinational organisations with exposure to different industries including banking, fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") and information technology.
Prior to his appointment to Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad, Mr Teh Tiong Khim was the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Global Business Services ("GBS"). In GBS, he was tasked to support Standard Chartered Global Head of GBS in executing financial strategy and he played a key role in developing various finance and commercial initiatives for the GBS network of organisations.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Nil
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Nil
