Hong Leong Industries : Change in Principal Officer (Mr Anthony Cheong Swee Loong)

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)

Mr Anthony Cheong is a Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants United Kingdom. He has considerable experience in accounting, tax and financial management in the manufacturing environment with international fast-moving consumer goods and chemical companies.

Prior to joining Hong Leong Industries Berhad, he was the Group Chief Financial Officer of Emery Oleochemicals Group.

Nil