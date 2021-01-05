Hong Leong Industries : Change in Principal Officer (Mr Anthony Cheong Swee Loong)
01/05/2021 | 01:34am EST
Change in Principal Officer
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Date of change
04 Jan 2021
Name
MR ANTHONY CHEONG SWEE LOONG
Age
53
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Type of change
Appointment
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of
Institute/University
Additional Information
Study
1
Professional
Malaysian Institute
MIA
Qualification
of Accountants
("MIA")
2
Professional
Chartered Institute
Stamford College Kuala
Qualification
of Management
Lumpur
Accountants
Working experience and occupation
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
Mr Anthony Cheong is a Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants United Kingdom. He has considerable experience in accounting, tax and financial management in the manufacturing environment with international fast-moving consumer goods and chemical companies.
Prior to joining Hong Leong Industries Berhad, he was the Group Chief Financial Officer of Emery Oleochemicals Group.
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Nil
Details of any interest in the
Nil
securities of the listed issuer or
its subsidiaries
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 4 January 2021.
Announcement Info
Announcement Info
Company Name
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Stock Name
HLIND
Date Announced
04 Jan 2021
Category
Change in Principal Officer
Reference Number
C04-10122020-00002
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hong Leong Industries Bhd published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:33:04 UTC