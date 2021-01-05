Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Hong Leong Industries    HLIND   MYL3301OO008

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES

(HLIND)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Leong Industries : Change in Principal Officer (Mr Anthony Cheong Swee Loong)

01/05/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change in Principal Officer

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Date of change

04 Jan 2021

Name

MR ANTHONY CHEONG SWEE LOONG

Age

53

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Type of change

Appointment

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Qualifications

No

Qualifications

Major/Field of

Institute/University

Additional Information

Study

1

Professional

Malaysian Institute

MIA

Qualification

of Accountants

("MIA")

2

Professional

Chartered Institute

Stamford College Kuala

Qualification

of Management

Lumpur

Accountants

Working experience and occupation

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)

Mr Anthony Cheong is a Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants United Kingdom. He has considerable experience in accounting, tax and financial management in the manufacturing environment with international fast-moving consumer goods and chemical companies.

Prior to joining Hong Leong Industries Berhad, he was the Group Chief Financial Officer of Emery Oleochemicals Group.

Nil

Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer

Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer

Nil

Nil

Details of any interest in the

Nil

securities of the listed issuer or

its subsidiaries

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 4 January 2021.

Announcement Info

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

HLIND

Date Announced

04 Jan 2021

Category

Change in Principal Officer

Reference Number

C04-10122020-00002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Industries Bhd published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:33:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES
01:34aHONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Change in Principal Officer (Mr Anthony Cheong Swee Loon..
PU
2020HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
2020HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Others - Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholder to ..
PU
2020HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : General Meeting – Notice of Meeting
PU
2020HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : General Meeting – Notice of Meeting (Amended Annou..
PU
2020HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Changes in Boardroom
PU
2020HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BHD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BHD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 291 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2020 169 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net cash 2020 1 180 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 5,24%
Capitalization 2 797 M 698 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 15 696
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mun Wei Jim Khor Group Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Leng San Kwek Chairman
Eng Tatt Goh Chief Financial Officer
Zaha Rina binti Zahari Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES-14.68%698
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.23%149 249
SIEMENS AG0.09%114 733
3M COMPANY-1.67%100 823
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-3.06%94 607
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.37%64 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ