Hong Leong Industries : Changes in Boardroom

YBhg Dato' Jim Khor Mun Wei is concurrently the Managing Director of Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn Bhd (HLYM), a role he was promoted into in 2015. He has invested almost three decades of his career with HLYM. He joined the company in November 1991 as a Quality Assurance Engineer and has developed his career with the Group.

At HLYM, YBhg Dato' Jim Khor has had well-rounded experience in various parts of the business, including parts and service department, manufacturing operations and sales and marketing.

Nil