Hong Leong Industries : Changes in Boardroom

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
YBhg Dato' Jim Khor Mun Wei is concurrently the Managing Director of Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn Bhd (HLYM), a role he was promoted into in 2015. He has invested almost three decades of his career with HLYM. He joined the company in November 1991 as a Quality Assurance Engineer and has developed his career with the Group.
At HLYM, YBhg Dato' Jim Khor has had well-rounded experience in various parts of the business, including parts and service department, manufacturing operations and sales and marketing.
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Direct interest : 68,861 ordinary shares in Hong Leong Industries Berhad
