HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES

(HLIND)
Hong Leong Industries : Changes in Boardroom

08/21/2020 | 09:19pm EDT

Change in Boardroom

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Date of change

01 Aug 2020

Name

DATO' JIM KHOR MUN WEI

Age

55

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Designation

Group Managing Director

Directorate

Executive

Type of change

Appointment

Qualifications

No

Qualifications

Major/Field of

Institute/University

Additional Information

Study

1

Masters

Business

University of South

Administration

Australia, Australia

2

Degree

Engineering

Glamorgan University,

(Mechanical)

United Kingdom

Working experience and occupation

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)

YBhg Dato' Jim Khor Mun Wei is concurrently the Managing Director of Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn Bhd (HLYM), a role he was promoted into in 2015. He has invested almost three decades of his career with HLYM. He joined the company in November 1991 as a Quality Assurance Engineer and has developed his career with the Group.

At HLYM, YBhg Dato' Jim Khor has had well-rounded experience in various parts of the business, including parts and service department, manufacturing operations and sales and marketing.

Nil

Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer

Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer

Nil

Nil

Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries

Direct interest : 68,861 ordinary shares in Hong Leong Industries Berhad

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 30 July 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

HLIND

Date Announced

30 Jul 2020

Category

Change in Boardroom

Reference Number

C03-29072020-00003

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Industries Bhd published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 01:18:06 UTC
