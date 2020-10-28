Hong Leong Industries : Others - Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholder to the fully virtual Annual General Meeting

OTHERS Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the fully virtual Annual General Meeting
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Announcement
Subject
OTHERS
Description
Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the fully virtual
Annual General Meeting
Further to our announcement dated 22 October 2020 in relation to the conduct of the Fifty-Seventh Annual General Meeting ("57th AGM") of Hong Leong Industries Berhad (the "Company") in full virtual manner, the Company is pleased to provide herewith the amended administrative notes containing the details of the virtual 57th AGM of the Company ("Administrative Notes").
All details of the 57th AGM shall remain unchanged and valid, save for the Broadcast Venue. Hence, a revised Notice and Form of Proxy of the 57th AGM will not be issued.
Please refer to the attachment for the Administrative Notes.
This announcement is dated 27 October 2020.
Company Name
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Stock Name
HLIND
Date Announced
27 Oct 2020
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-27102020-00043
