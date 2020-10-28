Log in
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES

(HLIND)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Leong Industries : Others - Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholder to the fully virtual Annual General Meeting

10/28/2020 | 12:40am EDT

OTHERS Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the fully virtual Annual General Meeting

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

Amended Administrative Notes to Shareholders for the fully virtual

Annual General Meeting

Further to our announcement dated 22 October 2020 in relation to the conduct of the Fifty-Seventh Annual General Meeting ("57th AGM") of Hong Leong Industries Berhad (the "Company") in full virtual manner, the Company is pleased to provide herewith the amended administrative notes containing the details of the virtual 57th AGM of the Company ("Administrative Notes").

All details of the 57th AGM shall remain unchanged and valid, save for the Broadcast Venue. Hence, a revised Notice and Form of Proxy of the 57th AGM will not be issued.

Please refer to the attachment for the Administrative Notes.

This announcement is dated 27 October 2020.

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

HLI - Virtual Admin Notes.pdf

178.3 kB

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

HLIND

Date Announced

27 Oct 2020

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-27102020-00043

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Industries Bhd published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 04:39:03 UTC

